Warrenville man sentenced to 5 years for sexual exploitation of minor

Sep. 15—An Aiken County man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor pled guilty Tuesday, receiving a five-year prison sentence.

Jacob Steven Sturgell, of Warrenville, pled guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor in the third degree and criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the third degree.

He received a 10-year sentence for both charges, which was suspended to five years in the Department of Corrections followed by five years of probation upon release.

Sturgell will be required to register as a sex offender, and upon his release, he will have to wear a GPS ankle monitor.

Sturgell was originally charged and arrested in May.

Aiken County Sheriff's Office arrest warrants stated he possessed child sex abuse material, and a report provided by the agency listed the incident type as "child pornography."

The case was prosecuted by Ashley Hammack, deputy solicitor. The case was brought forth by both Aiken County and the Attorney General's office.