Warrenville woman faces identity fraud charges

Nov. 23—A local woman is facing identity fraud charges from an incident at a DMV in North Augusta.

Melissa Denise Redd, 42, of Warrenville, was arrested and charged Nov. 18 with identity fraud to obtain employment or avoid detection by law enforcement, according to jail records.

Redd is also charged with grand larceny, contempt of family court and probation violation, according to jail records.

On May 17, 2022, the suspect entered a South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles branch on Ascauga Lake Road in North Augusta and was in possession of personal identifying information, which included a date of birth and a social security number, according to an arrest warrant.

The suspect fraudulently represented herself and was issued a South Carolina credential fraudulently identifying the suspect, the warrant said.

Redd is booked as an inmate in Aiken County detention and has a $15,000 bond. The Second Circuit Solicitor's Office will prosecute the case, the media release said.