Warrick County officials still searching for handcuffed man who escaped custody

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. – A handcuffed man who escaped custody over the weekend hadn’t been located as of Monday morning, Sheriff Mike Wilder said.

Wilder said patrol units and detectives – as well as U.S. Marshals – continue to hunt for 32-year-old Keyvan S. Fellows, a convicted sex offender who escaped Saturday while Warrick deputies attempted to serve a state parole warrant through the Indianapolis Parole Board.

According to a department Facebook post, Fellows slipped away near the Warrick Trail Apartments in Newburgh, just north of Indiana 66. He was still handcuffed at the time.

Wilder said “there’s probably a good chance at this point that he got picked up” by a family member or friend in the area. And it's likely he's out of Warrick County by now.

“We’re still going to continue to look and follow-up (with) friends or family and everything, but I don’t think after the heat and three days with handcuffs on that he would have stayed out there,” he said.

The sheriff’s office describes Fellows as a 200-pound, bald black male with a tattoo on his left bicep. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, jeans and black and red Jordans.

Anyone who sees him shouldn’t approach, and instead call 911, they said.

Fellows has a lengthy criminal history, most recently serving time in Indiana Department of Corrections in 2021 after pleading guilty to domestic battery as a Level 5 felony and a Level 6 felony charge of failure of a sex offender to possess identification.

In 2014, Fellows accepted a deal to plead guilty to sexual battery after initially being charged with rape, court records state. As part of his sentence, he was ordered to register as a sex offender.

