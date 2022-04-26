Warrick County parents charged with murder after infant found dead

EVANSVILLE – Two people were arrested in Warrick County Tuesday and charged with murdering their infant baby, the sheriff's office said.

Caylin Monroe, 23, and Jakob Scott, 22, were booked in the Warrick County jail Tuesday. They are charged with murder and neglect of a dependent resulting in death, both Level 1 felonies.

The Warrick County Sheriff's office responded to the 3000 block of Honeysuckle Drive in February 2022 after receiving a report of an unresponsive infant, according to a Warrick County Sheriff's Office news release.

The sheriff's office said medical units determined the infant was dead upon arrival at the scene. The case was then submitted to the Warrick County Prosecutor's Office for review.

Monroe and Scott are being held without bond.

