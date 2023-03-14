Warrick County School Corporation selects first woman superintendent

NEWBURGH, Ind. — Warrick County School Board trustees have selected the county's first woman superintendent to take over the corporation following the announcement of Todd Lambert's plan to take a position in Colorado.

Abbie Redmon, current director of learning for the corporation, was unanimously approved by the board Monday evening, pending contract negotiations. The board also accepted Lambert's resignation, which he turned in Monday morning.

Lambert, who started his job in Warrick County in July 2020, was named superintendent at Littleton Public Schools in Littleton, Colorado last month. Contract negotiations were successful with Littleton, Lambert told the Warrick school board Monday evening.

Board member Jeff Baker made the motion to select Redmon as the next superintendent of Warrick County schools.

"A couple years ago we went through this process, and I am confident that we could not provide someone more experienced, more qualified, and better capable of continuing, what I believe is, a very positive progress in the Warrick County School Corporation," he said.

Baker said there was no use looking farther when the best candidate was in their school corporation.

Redmon was a student in Warrick County and has worked as a teacher, counselor and principal within the school system. The Courier & Press has reached out to Redmon for comment.

