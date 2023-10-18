Warrick County teenager, former youth baseball umpire, charged in voyeurism case

EVANSVILLE — A Warrick County teenager and former youth baseball umpire whom deputies arrested earlier this month stands accused of recording children in bathrooms, among other sex-crime offenses.

The Warrick County Sheriff's Office first began investigating the alleged incidents in May 2022 after a parent attacked the then-umpire, 18-year-old Stephen Custer, at Vann Park's junior baseball fields.

The parent reportedly told investigators he punched Custer after his son ran out of a restroom shouting that Custer had taken pictures of him, according to Custer's arrest affidavit.

Investigators would later claim to have located 22 files depicting child sexual abuse material on Custer's smartphone along with seven videos and photos that Custer appeared to have taken himself inside "numerous boys bathrooms," WCSO Detective Austin Ellis stated in a written report.

Prosecutors formally charged Custer, who was arrested Oct. 9, with 13 counts, including possession of child pornography and voyeurism, both Level 6 felonies, and attempted aggravated child exploitation, a Level 4 felony.

Custer posted a $5,000 bond after his arrest and spent less than one day in jail, according to Warrick County court records.

The incident at Vann Park's junior baseball fields that triggered the investigation occurred on May 22, 2022. After initially responding to the fight, deputies quickly turned their attention to Custer, who was a minor at the time.

Multiple witnesses at the ballpark accused Custer of attempting to record at least two children in a bathroom, police reports state. One witness reportedly claimed to have observed Custer "holding his cell phone over the stall in the restroom as if he was taking pictures," WCSO Deputy Thomas R. Rohl wrote in a report.

According to Rohl, one of the victims ran out of the restroom with their pants unbuckled screaming that "they needed to leave."

Investigators quickly confiscated Custer's black iPhone 11 and his Microsoft Surface tablet, both of which were analyzed by the Vanderburgh County Cyber Crime Task Force.

Detective Ellis, writing in a supplemental report, stated that the hard drive inside Custer's iPhone contained 29 pieces of evidence, including the child sexual abuse material and files linked to voyeurism.

In August 2022, the WCSO informed Custer's family they intended to forward their investigation to the Warrick County Prosecutor's Office.

Prosecutors filed formal charges against Custer more than one year later, on Oct. 6, court records state. Custer is scheduled to appear in court for his initial hearing on Nov. 13 at 9 a.m.

