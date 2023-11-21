Warrington bin strikes: Council considers legal action

The current strike is set to end on 4 December

A further round of bin strikes in Warrington has begun, as the council said it is considering legal action.

It is the fourth time Unite staff working for Warrington Council have gone on strike since October.

The union said a pay offer agreed nationally was not enough and some of its members were "living hand to mouth" while some were reliant on food banks.

Warrington Council said further strike action was "unnecessary and disproportionate".

Justyna Kowalska lives in the town and said her bins had not been emptied since the start of October.

"I've just noticed an increasing amount of rubbish in the area which is a massive shame," she said.

"It's difficult to get rid of our waste. We've tried to book external companies to come but they are booked up and now we are aware that this strike will be going on for much longer, it will be a challenge."



She said she stands behind striking workers but said as a national pay deal has been agreed, she would like more clarity from the union about why they are continuing to strike.

Unite regional officer Brian Troake said: "Unite haven't agreed the pay deal, it's been imposed on Unite after the NJC have agreed the deal.

"That doesn't prevent Unite from continuing with its lawful industrial action."

The BBC understands that Warrington Council is seeking a High Court injunction to end the industrial action.

Mr Troake said that was "really disappointing to learn".

In a statement, Warrington Council said: "We have always said that further strike action has been an unnecessary and disproportionate measure given the resolution of the 2023/24 pay away negotiations.

"We strongly maintain this position and are supported in this position by the national Local Government Employers."

The council added its established and formal channels for trade unions "remain open for any local issues to be raised and discussed".

The current strike is set to end on 4 December.

