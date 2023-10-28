Warrington council leader will not stand at next election

The leader of Warrington Borough Council says he will not stand at the next election claiming he plans to take legal action over a previous prosecution.

Earlier this year, Labour councillor Russ Bowden was cleared of making a false statement in his nomination, after accusations he used his estranged wife's address to appear more "local".

On Saturday, he said taking legal action would be "incompatible with my position" so he would not stand in May.

Mr Bowden became leader in 2019.

He added that "it's been the honour of my life" to have represented Birchwood in Cheshire since 2010.

A trial this year was told he listed his home address as a Birchwood property before the 2021 local elections despite living in a flat in Bewsey - in another council ward - since 2019.

Mr Bowden said he had moved out of the Birchwood home due to marital problems but always planned to return.

He was cleared of the charge, which was brought by the Crown Prosecution Service, by a jury at Liverpool Crown Court.

In a social media post on Saturday, he issued an open letter, writing that "recent years have brought significant personal challenges, putting immense strain on my family".

He said he planned to take legal action following the court case earlier this year but felt doing so would be "incompatible with my position as the leader of Warrington Borough Council".

He said he was publicising his intention not to stand now so arrangements could be made for a successor.

"In time, I hope to offer myself again for public service and will continue to do all I can to ensure our town builds on the success we have achieved," he said.

