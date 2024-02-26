Warrington man faces felony charge for taunting police dog, threats with claw hammer

A 52-year-old Warrington man is accused of assaulting and threatening his parents with a claw hammer, attempting to kick a police dog and then kicking a jail cell door.

Warrington police officers responded to a Wisteria Drive home Saturday evening for a domestic disturbance where they were met by the parents of Michael P. Bowen Jr.

The parents reported Bowen placed his hand on his mother’s face and shoved her, knocking her glasses off. When his father intervened, Bowen placed his hand on his father’s face and shoved him, knocking off his hat, police said.

Bowen then allegedly went into the garage and armed himself with a claw hammer, which he began swinging at his father, according to a police news release. He then stood over his mother who was on the sofa, while holding the hammer, stating that he would kill them both, police said.

Police along with K-9 “Jolie” were able to find Bowen hiding in a closet in the basement. When he refused to come out, officers removed him from the closet, police said.

News nearby: Fatal fire in Newtown Twp Fire in Newtown Township claims life of elderly woman

When he was being handcuffed, Bowen attempted to kick and taunted Jolie, which is a felony in Pennsylvania. Police also learned Bowen had an active arrest warrant out of Upper Moreland Township for a summary charge of public drunkeness.

While in a holding cell at police headquarters, police allege Bowen repeatedly kicked the cell door.

Bowen was arraigned on charges of taunting a police animal, and misdemeanor charges of terroristic threats, possessing an instrument of a crime and simple assault. He was taken to Bucks County Corrections Center in lieu of 10% of $75,000 bail.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Warrington man threatens parents with claw hammer, taunts K-9: police