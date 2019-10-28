Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Warrior Met Coal Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Warrior Met Coal had debt of US$338.9m at the end of June 2019, a reduction from US$468.1m over a year. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$133.6m, its net debt is less, at about US$205.3m.

A Look At Warrior Met Coal's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Warrior Met Coal had liabilities of US$121.3m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$456.6m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$133.6m and US$171.5m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$272.8m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Warrior Met Coal has a market capitalization of US$1.15b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Warrior Met Coal's net debt is only 0.32 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 15.3 times the size. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. And we also note warmly that Warrior Met Coal grew its EBIT by 20% last year, making its debt load easier to handle. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Warrior Met Coal's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.