UPDATE Warrior Run school van involved in early morning crash

Jan. 22—WATWONTOWN — A Warrior Run school district van carrying elementary school students to school early Monday morning was rear-ended by a vehicle at 2430 Eighth Street Drive, said district Superintendent Thor Edmiston and state police.

According to state police at Milton, a Ford Transit school van was heading east on Eighth Street Drive at 7:52 a.m. when the van slowed as traffic ahead was planning to turn into a driveway. Police reported a 17-year-old male, who police did not identify, was following behind the van in a 2020 Chevrolt Colorado and slid on ice and snow and struck the back end of the van.

Police said the road was covered with ice and snow from drifting snow.

The driver of the Chevrolet told police he was unable to stop due to the snow and ice on the road, and thus he rear ended the van. No bag was deployed in either vehicle. Everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt three students were taken to Geisinger Medical Center for assessment for suspected minor injuries.

None of the students suffered serious injuries, said Edmiston, who said he was apprised of the accident before 8 a.m. First responders checked several students, but as a precaution, some parents asked that their children be examined by a physician.

On the scene were state police, EMTs, state police, Milton, and Warrior Run Fire Department, Edmiston said.

Edmiston did not say how many students were in the van.

The van driver, Ashjlee L. Alpaught, 39, had a suspected minor injury.