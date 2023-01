Reuters

The top Dutch trade official said the Netherlands will not summarily accept new U.S. restrictions on exporting chip-making technology to China, and is consulting with European and Asian allies. Trade Minister Liesje Schreinemacher spoke on Sunday on the television show Buitenhof ahead of a visit to the U.S. by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Tuesday, when he is expected to discuss export policy with President Joe Biden. The Netherlands' largest company is ASML Holding, a key supplier to semiconductor equipment makers.