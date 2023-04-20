Warriors facing new injury concerns and Draymond Green’s suspension in Game 3 vs. Kings

The Golden State Warriors are dealing with the suspension of Draymond Green and a number of injury concerns going into Game 3 of their series against the Kings.

The Warriors are listing All-Star forward Andrew Wiggins as questionable for Thursday’s game at Chase Center in San Francisco due to right shoulder soreness. In addition, Jordan Poole is questionable with a left ankle sprain and Gary Payton II is questionable due to illness.

The Kings hold a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series after winning the first two games against the defending NBA champions in Sacramento. All-Star center Domantas Sabonis is questionable after suffering a bruised sternum when Green stomped on him in the fourth quarter of Game 2, but Kings coach Mike Brown said Wednesday he believes Sabonis will play.

Golden State’s size, defense and depth will be tested given the absence of Green, who was suspended one game without pay for his actions in Monday’s 114-106 loss to the Kings. Those problems will be compounded if Wiggins, Poole or Payton are unable to play in Game 3.

Wiggins returned for the first two games of the playoffs after missing the last 25 games of the regular season due to personal reasons. He scored 17 points in Game 1 and 22 points in Game 2.

Poole has been playing through discomfort since twisting his ankle in a 126-123 loss to the Kings in Game 1. Poole scored 17 points in the first game, but he was held to four points on 1-of-7 shooting in the second game.

Payton, one of Golden State’s key defensive players along with Green and Wiggins, had a total of 21 points, 10 rebounds and four steals over 47 minutes in the first two games.

Game 3 could be pivotal in this first-round series. If the Warriors win, they will have a chance to even the series in Game 4 on Sunday at Chase Center. If the Kings win, they will take a 3-0 series lead. Teams that win the first three games in a best-of-seven series are 108-0 all-time in the NBA playoffs.