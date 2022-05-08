Warriors' Jordan Poole denies trying to injure Ja Morant in Game 3
Jordan Poole said he was making a basketball play when he grabbed Ja Morant's knee and said he was trying to go for the ball
Jordan Poole said he was making a basketball play when he grabbed Ja Morant's knee and said he was trying to go for the ball
Brittney Griner is 6,000 miles away from Phoenix in Russia, where she’s been detained since February. Her absence was felt at Mercury's season opener.
After the Warriors surged to a blowout win over the Grizzlies in Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead, NBA Twitter chimed in with different reactions.
New plans for next year's $155 million referendum call for a larger addition to the Bridgewater-Raritan middle school along with grade restructuring
Isiah Pacheco is getting Tyreek Hill's old number with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant limped off the court during a timeout late in the game with an apparent knee injury. He did not return, but his injury status was unclear.
CJ Holmes: Steve Kerr says it's "conceivable" that Otto Porter Jr. could earn a start in this series. He was +30 in Game 3. Source: Twitter @CjHolmes22 What's the buzz on Twitter? Mark Medina @ MarkG_Medina Otto Porter Jr. the next Warriors player ...
Gleyber Torres belted a walk-off home run and Gerrit Cole struck out 10 batters in 6 1/3 innings to secure the Yankees' 2-1 win
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins is curious how the NBA responds after Ja Morant appeared to injury his knee on a play against Jordan Poole.
Ross Mathews tied the knot with his partner Dr. Wellinthon García in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico and the ceremony featured an extra special guest—flower girl Drew Barrymore.
There's a "good chance" Ja Morant won't play in Game 4 against the Golden State. But maybe it's a set up for the Grizzlies' greatest feat yet.
While Whiskers may not be able to communicate his needs purrfectly, today’s planets certainly can. With only your sun sign, you can use Catscope to translate the feelings of your feline friend.
Inside the renovation of Thurman Munson Stadium, including stories from former former teammates, and a run through some key improvements.
Jared Weiss: Ime Udoka said the refs told him Marcus Smart was making a sweeping motion on the final shot foul: "You cant say that's a sweep, he's going into the shot. Poor call." Source: Twitter @JaredWeissNBA What's the buzz on Twitter? Keith ...
"It was a basketball play when we doubled him," Poole explained. "And I hit the ball and I was going for the ball. I mean, obviously, you don't want to see anybody get hurt. I'm not even that type of player. I respect everybody." Poole added: ...
Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat react to Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden's big fourth quarter.
Ja Morant and Taylor Jenkins are unhappy after the Memphis Grizzlies' star was injured in Game 3 vs. Golden State Warriors in NBA playoffs.
According to multiple reports, Jordan Poole will not be disciplined by the NBA for Ja Morant's injury and will be available for Game 4.
The officiating was just one thing that went sideways in this contest.
Kuminga on Saturday became the youngest player in NBA history to start a playoff game.
Lakers legend Magic Johnson talked about what he thinks his old team should do with LeBron James.