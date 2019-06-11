Warriors slight favorite over Raptors in Game 6

The Golden State Warriors, even without injured Kevin Durant, were listed as a consensus three-point favorite Tuesday to win Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Golden State forced Thursday night's game in Oakland with a 106-105 victory at the Toronto Raptors on Monday night, when Durant suffered an apparent injury to his right Achilles as he made his return to the court from a right calf strain.

Golden State opened as a 4.5-point favorite for Game 6. Westgate posted the Warriors with a 2.5-point edge on Tuesday.

William Hill sportsbook listed the Warriors at -150 on the money line, with the Raptors at +130. FanDuel had Golden State at -152, with a $100 bet on the Raptors returning $130. Bovada had it a bit tighter, with the Warriors at -140 and Toronto at +120.

Toronto, leading 3-2 in the finals, is at -320 to win the best-of-seven series, according to FanDuel. Golden State is +230 to win the series, which would conclude Sunday in Toronto, if necessary.

It's a two-man Finals MVP race, with Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard the favorite at -323 on FanDuel, while Warriors guard Stephen Curry is at +240.

--Field Level Media