Warriors stars Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson praise Kings’ De’Aaron Fox and Keegan Murray

Jason Anderson
·2 min read
0
Paul Kitagaki Jr./pkitagaki@sacbee.com
Golden State Warriors stars and had high praise for De’Aaron Fox and following Friday’s win over the Kings.

Fox scored 39 points while leading a furious fourth-quarter comeback, but he was outdueled by Curry’s 41-point performance in a 122-114 loss to the Warriors at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

“They’re both really hard to stop,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “We were trying to guard the 3-point line in the fourth quarter with the lead. Fox got into the paint. I was okay with the floaters and the pull-up jumpers he was making, but he knocked down a couple 3s late that really made it a game. He’s tough to handle.”

Fox scored 22 points in the fourth quarter to help the Kings rally from an 18-point deficit, but a clutch 3-pointer from Curry in the final minute. Fox, the inaugural winner of the NBA’s Clutch Player of the Year award last season, went 7 of 13 from the field, 2 of 4 from 3-point range and 6 of 7 at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.

“There’s not much you can do at times because he’s super quick,” Curry said. “He’s elusive. You can’t really get a body on him because he gets from point A to point B really quick, and then if he’s making shots, you have to give up something. It’s tough. It requires everybody to be on a string.

“Even so, there was a point down the stretch where we had a big lead, but he was coming down. You knew what they were going to do. It’s a high pick-and-roll with him and (Domantas) , and he was getting off. At times there’s not much you can do because he’s that talented, that quick, and puts a lot of pressure on you.”

Murray finished with 16 points and seven rebounds. He made just 6 of 16 from the field and 3 of 11 from 3-point range, but Kings coach Mike Brown noted that Murray had three or four 3-point attempts that looked good before rattling in and out.

Thompson, who has expressed admiration for Murray before, continues to be impressed.

“I think he’ll be with the Kings for a long time,” Thompson said. “I mean, how old is he, 22? He’s got star potential. Between him, Sabonis, and Fox, that’s a nice big three, and Keegan is one you can’t just leave open. He’s a great shooter. The next step for him would just being a complete scorer and I know that’s down the road for him, but to do what he’s doing at his age is incredible, so good for him and good for Sacramento for discovering him.”

