Warroad man pleads not guilty to gross sexual imposition in Grand Forks County

Jan. 30—GRAND FORKS — A Warroad man accused of sexually assaulting a woman while she slept at their Grand Forks Airbnb pleaded not guilty to Class A felony gross sexual imposition on Monday, Jan. 29.

After holding a preliminary hearing on Monday morning, a judge determined there was enough evidence to proceed in the case against Benjamine Joseph Forbes.

Forbes, 30, faces up to 20 years in prison and $20,000 in fines if convicted of the crime.

Forbes

was arrested

in November. The alleged crime occurred in August. His next hearing, a final dispositional conference, is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on May 2.