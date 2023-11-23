Warroad, Minnesota, man accused of sexually assaulting sleeping woman

Nov. 22—GRAND FORKS — A Warroad, Minnesota, man was arrested on Tuesday night, Nov. 21, for Class A felony gross sexual imposition on an unaware victim.

Benjamine Joseph Forbes, 30, was staying at an Airbnb in Grand Forks with three other people on Aug. 6, according to an affidavit in the case.

Forbes joined two women who were sharing a bed and watching a movie; he was at the foot of the bed, the affidavit said. Eventually, the two women fell asleep. The next morning, Forbes allegedly told one of the women he'd been touching her genitals while she slept.

The felony charge against Forbes, which has a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, was filed on Oct. 12. A warrant for his arrest was issued on Oct. 16. He was taken into custody on Tuesday night, Nov. 21.

During Forbes' initial appearance at the Grand Forks County Courthouse Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 22, his bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety.

His preliminary hearing and arraignment are scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 27.