In wars cold and hot, the Moskva has sailed through history

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JON GAMBRELL
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Leonid Brezhnev
    Leonid Brezhnev
    General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union (1906–1982)

Initially christened the Slava, or “glory,” the warship now known as the Moskva in honor of the Russian capital has served in the Cold War, peacetime cooperation with the U.S. and conflicts in Syria and Georgia.

Now, the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet is a focus of Russia's war with Ukraine — where it was built — in the latest chapter for a storied vessel that has been buffeted by the winds of change from Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

WHAT HAPPENED TO THE WARSHIP?

Russia said a fire broke out aboard the Moskva, badly damaging it, and all the sailors were evacuated, with the ship being towed to its port. It denied there was an attack on the ship, which would normally have about 500 sailors aboard, and that its guided missile launchers were intact.

Maksym Marchenko, the governor of the Odesa region, said Ukraine struck the ship with two Neptune missiles and caused “serious damage.” Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Ukraine’s president, said the ship sank. But Yuriy Sak, an adviser to Ukraine’s defense minister, later said he was unable to confirm it was sunk or even hit by Ukrainian forces.

It was not immediately possible to reconcile the vastly different accounts, and cloud cover made it impossible to locate the ship or determine its condition based on satellite photos.

The Moskva was about 69 miles (100 to 104 kilometers) due south of Odesa when the fire occurred, according to a senior U.S. defense official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal U.S. military assessments.

WHAT IS THE WARSHIP'S CAPABILITY?

The Moskva can carry 16 long-range cruise missiles. Its removal from combat would greatly reduce Russia’s firepower in the Black Sea.

Any attack on the Moskva would represent a major blow to Russian prestige from Ukraine seven weeks into a war that is already widely seen as a historic blunder.

WHAT IS ITS HISTORY?

It was launched as the Slava from a shipyard in Mykolaiv in what was then the Soviet republic of Ukraine in July 1979, according to open-source intelligence firm Janes. Commissioned in late December 1982, it was 611.5 feet (186 meters) long. It was designed to carry a crew of 476 with an additional 62 officers.

The Slava served as the flagship of the Soviet fleet in the Black Sea. It carried both surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles, deck guns, torpedoes and mortars. It also had a helicopter deck.

During the Cold War, it also carried nuclear weapons. In 1989, under Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, U.S. and Soviet scientists took part in a joint test abroad the Slava in the Black Sea to measure the emission of neutrons and gamma rays from a nuclear warhead on a cruise missile.

In late 1989, the Slava was supposed to host a meeting off Malta between Gorbachev and then-President George H.W. Bush, but gale force winds prompted the Soviet-hosted side of the talks to be held instead on the docked cruiser Maxim Gorky.

FROM SLAVA TO MOSKVA

The Slava underwent repairs from 1990-1999. During that time, the Soviet Union collapsed, an independent Ukraine emerged and Russia’s economy foundered. Finally overhauled and rechristened the Moskva, the ship hosted both Putin and then-Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi during a 2003 visit to Sardinia.

“Thank God, our cruisers can still go on their own, our planes and missiles can fly,” Putin said at the time.

Putin’s later comments at the La Maddalena naval base show how much has changed. He described the Moskva’s presence as a sign that “the level of trust between Russia and the NATO countries is rising.” NATO's eastward expansion and Russian security were among the reasons Putin cited for sending troops to Ukraine.

During Russia’s war in its former republic of Georgia in 2008, the Moskva took part in operations in the Black Sea, and Georgia said it was involved in an attack on the country.

In 2014, as Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula, the Moskva blocked Ukrainian naval vessels from leaving Lake Donuzlav.

In 2015-16, it was deployed to the Mediterranean Sea to provide support for the Russian military campaign backing Syrian President Bashar Assad in his country’s civil war. Its sailors were decorated for their service there and in the war on Georgia.

The Moskva underwent repairs and modernization from 2018 to July 2020, according to Janes.

After Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, the Moskva took part in an attack on Zmiinyi — or Snake — Island, which sits about 35 kilometers (21 miles) off the country’s coast. In an audio widely circulated online, a Ukrainian soldier responds: “Russian warship, go (expletive) yourself.”

The Associated Press cannot independently verify the incident, but Ukraine and its supporters consider it an iconic moment of defiance.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Instagram account posted a photo of him holding commemorative stamps marking the purported moment. They show a lone Ukrainian soldier on a beach, rifle in one hand, the other giving the middle finger to the passing Moskva, its “121” ship number visible on it.

___

Follow Jon Gambrell on Twitter at https://twitter.com/jongambrellAP

Recommended Stories

  • Durban flood survivors: South Africans homeless, hurt and heartbroken

    "We're traumatised, we can't even eat," one South African woman says after her house was destroyed.

  • Mark Ronson will remember the DJ life in upcoming book

    Before he was working with Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Amy Winehouse and many others, Mark Ronson was a teen DJ in 1990s downtown New York, a place and time he will look back on in an upcoming book. The Oscar and Grammy-winning producer and songwriter has a deal with Grand Central Publishing for “93 ‘Til Infinity," scheduled for 2023. Ronson says he will write a combination memoir-DJ study-New York celebration, centering the narrative on favorite venues and events.

  • AP Top Stories April 14 A

    Here's the latest for Thursday April 14: NY subway shooting suspect arrested; Ukraine says it badly damaged major Russian ship; Russia says Ukrainian soldiers surrendered in Mariupol; Blocked Texas-Mexico bridge reopens.

  • Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank James once lived in Columbus, records show

    Frank James, accused of detonating smoke grenades and opening fire on a subway train in Brooklyn, lived on Columbus' Near East Side from 2010 to 2015.

  • US ties North Korean hacker group Lazarus to huge cryptocurrency theft

    The U.S. government has linked North Korean hackers to the theft of hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of cryptocurrency tied to the popular online game Axie Infinity, according to digital forensics firms. Ronin, a blockchain network that lets users transfer crypto in and out of the game, said digital cash worth almost $615 million was stolen on March 23. No one has explicitly assigned blame for the hack, but on Thursday the U.S. Treasury identified a digital currency address used by the hackers as being under the control of a North Korean hacking group often dubbed "Lazarus."

  • More than 340 dead in heavy rains and floods in South Africa's Durban area

    Heavy rains and flooding have killed at least 341 people in South Africa's eastern KwaZulu-Natal province, including the city of Durban, and more rainstorms are forecast in the coming days.

  • US: Loss of warship isn't 'good outcome' for Russia

    The U.S. was not able to confirm Ukraine’s claims of striking a Russian warship, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Thursday. Still, he called it “a big blow to Russia." (April 14)

  • UN envoy sees light at 'end of the tunnel' in Yemen's war

    The U.N. special envoy for Yemen told the Security Council on Thursday that he believes there is “a light at the end of the tunnel” in the more than seven-year war in the Arab world’s poorest country. Grundberg also said that during his first visit this week to Yemen's capital of Sanaa — held by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels — he received “reaffirmed commitment to all aspects of implementing the truce” and held “constructive conversations” on next steps to strengthen and expand it. The two-month truce is the first nationwide cease-fire in six years in Yemen’s civil war, which erupted in 2014.

  • ESPN has Sixers star Joel Embiid on All-NBA 2nd Team behind Nikola Jokic

    ESPN's Zach Lowe has Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid on the All-NBA Second Team behind Nikola Jokic.

  • Reports: Ukraine forces hit Russian warship

    Ukraine says it struck Russia's top warship in Black Sea in missile attack.

  • Jennifer Lopez shares details of Ben Affleck's recent bubble bath proposal

    Not all celebrity proposals are straight out of Hollywood. Some are far more simple.

  • Former Russian lawmaker fighting for Ukraine says he thinks Putin's days are numbered because 'no dictator can survive after losing the war'

    Ilya Ponomarev, a former member of the Russian parliament, was the only one to vote against annexing Crimea in 2014.

  • Hiding in Plain Sight, a Soviet-Era Air Defense System Arrives in Ukraine

    DOBRA, Slovakia — Driving back to his village near the Ukrainian border last Thursday, the mayor had to stop to let a train pass, and assumed he wouldn’t have to wait long. But the flatbed wagons, stacked high with military equipment, just kept coming. He waited for nearly half an hour. “It was a very long train, much longer than usual,” recalled Mikolas Csoma, the mayor of Dobra, a previously sleepy village in eastern Slovakia that, over the past month, has become a key artery funneling weapons

  • Historic World War II ship partially sinking in Buffalo, New York

    An historic World War II ship on display at a Navy and Military park in Buffalo, New York, was partially sinking Thursday, officials said. "One of our museum

  • Russia's loss of its Black Sea flagship Moskva is a 'massive blow,' and maybe also 'poetic justice'

    Russia's loss of its Black Sea flagship Moskva is a 'massive blow,' and maybe also 'poetic justice'

  • Rubio: Federal agencies should immediately cut ties with McKinsey

    Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) on Wednesday said that federal agencies should immediately cut ties with management consulting firm McKinsey & Company amid reports of the firm allowing its employees to consult for government agencies. “McKinsey & Company’s entire business model is to profit from undisclosed conflicts of interest,” Rubio said in a statement. Rubio also…

  • Israel successfully tests new laser missile defense system

    Israel's new laser missile-defense system has successfully intercepted mortars, rockets and anti-tank missiles in recent tests, Israeli leaders said Thursday. The Israeli-made laser system, known as the “Iron Beam,” is designed to complement a series of aerial defense systems, including the more costly rocket-intercepting Iron Dome. “This may sound like science-fiction, but it’s real,” said Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

  • Trump Brags About Relationship To Putin As Fox News Shows Body Bags In Ukraine

    "I knew Putin very well. Almost as well as I know you, Sean," the former president told Sean Hannity.

  • Republican Party withdraws from U.S. commission on presidential debates

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Republican National Committee voted unanimously on Thursday to withdraw from the Commission on Presidential Debates, saying the group that has run the debates for decades was biased and refused to enact reforms. "We are going to find newer, better debate platforms to ensure that future nominees are not forced to go through the biased CPD in order to make their case to the American people," the committee's chairperson, Ronna McDaniel, said in a statement. The RNC's action requires Republican candidates to agree in writing to appear only in primary and general election debates sanctioned by the committee.

  • Psaki: It’s ‘Nice’ of Texas to Send Busloads of Illegal Immigrants to D.C.

    Jen Psaki on Wednesday said it is “nice” of the state of Texas to bus illegal immigrants from the border to Washington, D.C., hours after the first bus out of Texas arrived.