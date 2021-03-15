War's timeline as Syrians mark 10 years since uprising began

  • FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 26, 2012, file photo, Syrian army defectors, celebrate shortly after they defected and join the anti-Syrian regime protesters at Khaldiyeh area in Homs province, central Syria. Syrians are marking 10 years since peaceful protests against President Bashar Assad's government erupted in March 2011, touching off a popular uprising that quickly turned into a full-blown civil war. (AP Photo, File)
  • File - In this Friday, Sept. 7, 2012 file photo, Free Syrian Army fighters run away after attacking a Syrian Army tank during fighting in the Izaa district in Aleppo, Syria. Syrians are marking 10 years since peaceful protests against President Bashar Assad's government erupted in March 2011, touching off a popular uprising that quickly turned into a full-blown civil war. (AP Photo/Manu Brabo, File)
  • FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2012 file photo, smoke rises over Saif Al Dawla district, in Aleppo, Syria. Syrians are marking 10 years since peaceful protests against President Bashar Assad's government erupted in March 2011, touching off a popular uprising that quickly turned into a full-blown civil war. (AP Photo/ Manu Brabo, File)
  • FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2014 file photo, smoke rises from the Syrian city of Kobani, following an airstrike by the U.S.-led coalition, seen from a hilltop outside Suruc, on the Turkey-Syria border. Syrians are marking 10 years since peaceful protests against President Bashar Assad's government began in March 2011, touching off a popular uprising and a war that turned into the worst humanitarian crisis of the 21st century. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File)
  • File - In this Saturday, April 14, 2018 file photo, air defense missiles are seen over Damascus as the U.S. launches an attack on Syria targeting different parts of the capital early. Syria's capital has been rocked by loud explosions that lit up the sky with heavy smoke as U.S. President Donald Trump announced airstrikes in retaliation for the country's alleged use of chemical weapons. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File)
  • FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2016 file photo, a Syrian army soldier places a Syrian national flag during a battle with rebel fighters at the Ramouseh front line, east of Aleppo, Syria. Syrians are marking 10 years since peaceful protests against President Bashar Assad's government began in March 2011, touching off a popular uprising and a war that turned into the worst humanitarian crisis of the 21st century. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File)
  • In this Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2012, file photo, Syrian fighters of "The Beloved of Allah," brigade hold their weapons before fighting with government forces on the outskirts of Aleppo. Syrians are marking 10 years since peaceful protests against President Bashar Assad's government erupted in March 2011, touching off a popular uprising that quickly turned into a full-blown civil war. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra, File)
  • File - In this Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 file photo, Syrian government forces reinforcements arrive near the city of Ras al-Ayn, in the north of Syria.Syrians are marking 10 years since peaceful protests against President Bashar Assad's government erupted in March 2011, touching off a popular uprising that quickly turned into a full-blown civil war. (AP Photo)
  • File - In this Saturday, Oct. 26. 2019 file photo, U.S. military convoy drives the he town of Qamishli, north Syria, by a poster showing Syrian President Bashar Aassad. Syrians are marking 10 years since peaceful protests against President Bashar Assad's government erupted in March 2011, touching off a popular uprising that quickly turned into a full-blown civil war. (AP Photo/Baderkhan Ahmad, File)
  • File - In this Saturday, Nov. 17, 2012 file photo, a Syrian fighter shoots during clashes with Syrian army forces in the town of Harem on the outskirts of Idlib, Syria. Syrians are marking 10 years since peaceful protests against President Bashar Assad's government erupted in March 2011, touching off a popular uprising that quickly turned into a full-blown civil war. (AP Photo/ Khalil Hamra, File)
  • File - In this Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 file photo, emergency services pull a body of a boy killed in a government airstrike in the city of Idlib, Syria. Syrians are marking 10 years since peaceful protests against President Bashar Assad's government erupted in March 2011, touching off a popular uprising that quickly turned into a full-blown civil war. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed, File)
  • FILE - In this March 12, 2020 file photo, women walk in a neighborhood heavily damaged by airstrikes in Idlib, Syria. Syrians are marking 10 years since peaceful protests against President Bashar Assad's government erupted in March 2011, touching off a popular uprising that quickly turned into a full-blown civil war. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)
  • File - I this Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 file photo, a convoy of Turkish backed Free Syria Army is about to cross into Turkey near the town of Azaz, Syria. Syrians are marking 10 years since peaceful protests against President Bashar Assad's government erupted in March 2011, touching off a popular uprising that quickly turned into a full-blown civil war. (AP Photo, File)
  • File - In this Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 file photo, relatives stand around bodies of people killed in airstrikes in the city of Idlib, Syria. Syrian government warplanes struck a market and an industrial area Wednesday in the last territory in the hands of rebel groups in the country's northwest, killing at least 15 people, opposition activists said. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed, File)
  • File - In this Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 file photo, Syrian refugees head northwest through the town of Hazano in Idlib province as the flee renewed fighting. Syrians are marking 10 years since peaceful protests against President Bashar Assad's government erupted in March 2011, touching off a popular uprising that quickly turned into a full-blown civil war. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed, File)
  • File - In this Tuesday, March 10, 2020 file photo, people attend a funeral of Syrian Democratic Forces fighter who was killed in a battle with remnants of of the Islamic State group in eastern Syria, in the town of Qamishli. Syrians are marking 10 years since peaceful protests against President Bashar Assad's government erupted in March 2011, touching off a popular uprising that quickly turned into a full-blown civil war. (AP Photo/Baderkhan Ahmad, File)
  • FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2016 file photo, Syrian army soldiers fire their weapons during a battle with rebel fighters at the Ramouseh front line, east of Aleppo, Syria. Syrians are marking 10 years since peaceful protests against President Bashar Assad's government erupted in March 2011, touching off a popular uprising that quickly turned into a full-blown civil war. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File)
  • FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2012 file photo, a Free Syrian Army fighter from the Al-Faruk brigade, center, steps on a portrait of Syrian President Bashar Assad, at the Tal Abyad, a Turkish-Syrian border crossing captured by the rebels, eastern Syria. Syrians are marking 10 years since peaceful protests against President Bashar Assad's government erupted in March 2011, touching off a popular uprising that quickly turned into a full-blown civil war. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)
  • FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2012 file photo, injured Syrian women arrive at a field hospital after an air strike hit their homes in the town of Azaz, on the outskirts of Aleppo, Syria. Syrians are marking 10 years since peaceful protests against President Bashar Assad's government erupted in March 2011, touching off a popular uprising that quickly turned into a full-blown civil war. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra, File)
  • FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2017 file photo, residents walk through the destruction of the once rebel-held Salaheddine neighborhood in the eastern Aleppo, Syria. Syrians are marking 10 years since peaceful protests against President Bashar Assad's government began in March 2011, touching off a popular uprising and a war that turned into the worst humanitarian crisis of the 21st century. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File)
1 / 20

Syria War Timeline

FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 26, 2012, file photo, Syrian army defectors, celebrate shortly after they defected and join the anti-Syrian regime protesters at Khaldiyeh area in Homs province, central Syria. Syrians are marking 10 years since peaceful protests against President Bashar Assad's government erupted in March 2011, touching off a popular uprising that quickly turned into a full-blown civil war. (AP Photo, File)
The Associated Press
·5 min read

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrians are marking 10 years since peaceful protests against President Bashar Assad’s government erupted in March 2011, touching off a popular uprising that quickly turned into a full-blown civil war.

Despite a decade of fighting and a broken country, Assad remains firmly in power. Syria is economically devastated and divided into three parts. An al-Qaida-linked group dominates the northwestern Idlib province, with Turkey-backed rebels controlling stretches along the Turkish border. U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish forces hold around a quarter of the country in the northeast. Assad controls the rest.

The conflict has killed around half a million people and displaced half of Syria’s pre-war population of 23 million, including more than 5 million who are refugees, mostly in neighboring countries.

Here is a timeline of key events in Syria's war:

___

March 2011: Protests erupt in the city of Daraa over the detention of a group of boys accused of painting anti-government graffiti on their school walls. On March 15, a rally is held in Damascus’ Old City. On March 18, security forces fire at a protest in Daraa, killing four people in what activists say were the first deaths of the uprising. Demonstrations spread, as does the crackdown.

April 2011: Security forces raid a sit-in in Syria’s third-largest city, Homs, where thousands tried to recreate the mood of Cairo’s Tahrir Square, the epicenter of protests against Egyptian autocrat Hosni Mubarak.

July 18, 2012: A bombing at the Syrian national security building in Damascus during a high-level government crisis meeting kills four top officials, including Assad’s brother-in-law and the defense minister.

July 2012: Fighting spreads to Aleppo, Syria’s largest city and commercial capital.

Aug. 20, 2012: President Barack Obama says the use of chemical weapons would be a “red line” that would change his calculus on intervening in the civil war.

March 19, 2013: Syria's government and opposition trade accusations over a gas attack that killed 26 people, including more than a dozen soldiers, in the northern town of Khan al-Assal. A U.N. investigation later finds sarin nerve gas was used, but does not identify a culprit.

May 2013: Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group officially joins the Syrian conflict on Assad's side by attacking and later capturing the border town of Qusair.

Aug. 21, 2013: A chemical attack in Damascus' eastern Ghouta suburbs kills hundreds. The U.S. and others blame Syrian government forces. Obama threatens punitive strikes but later backs down.

Sept. 27, 2013: The U.N. Security Council orders Syria to account for and destroy its chemical weapons stockpile, following a surprise deal between Washington and Moscow that averts U.S. strikes.

Oct. 14, 2013: Syria becomes a signatory to the Chemical Weapons Convention, prohibiting it from producing, stockpiling or using chemical weapons.

June 23, 2014: The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons says it's removed the last of the Syrian government’s chemical weapons. Syrian opposition officials maintain government stocks were not fully accounted for, and that it retained supplies.

June 30, 2014: The Islamic State group declares its so-called caliphate in areas it controls in Iraq and Syria. Refugee crisis accelerates.

Sept. 23, 2014: The U.S. launches airstrikes on IS targets in Syria.

March 28, 2015: Syria's northwestern city of Idlib falls to Islamic militants led by al-Qaida’s affiliate known as the Nusra Front.

May 6, 2015: Assad acknowledges serious setbacks for his military.

Sept. 2, 2015: The body of 3-year-old Aylan Kurdi is found on a Turkish beach, drawing attention to the plight of Syrian refugees taking desperate risks to reach the safety of Europe.

Sept. 30, 2015: Russia begins launching airstrikes in Syria in support of Assad’s forces.

August 2016: Turkish forces cross into northern Syria, capturing areas along the border from the Islamic State group.

December 2016: Syrian insurgents pull out of rebel-held eastern neighborhoods of the northern city of Aleppo after a Russia-backed government offensive.

April 4, 2017: At least 58 die in what doctors say may have been a nerve gas attack on the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib. Witnesses say either Russian or Syrian Sukhoi jets carried out the attack. Moscow and Damascus deny responsibility.

April 6, 2017: The U.S. fires a barrage of cruise missiles into Syria in retaliation for the Khan Sheikhoun attack, the first direct American assault on the Syrian government.

May 2017: Rebels withdraw from the last neighborhood they controlled in Homs, once dubbed the capital of the revolution.

Jan 20, 2018: Turkey begins a major military operation against Syrian Kurdish fighters in northern enclave of Afrin.

April 2018: Syrian government forces capture eastern Ghouta, taking control of all Damascus suburbs and securing Assad’s seat of power.

April 14, 2018: The U.S., Britain and France launch military strikes in Syria to punish Assad for an April 7 purported chemical weapons attack that activists say killed over 40 people in the Damascus suburb of Douma.

Oct 10, 2019: Turkey begins a ground offensive against Kurdish fighters in northern Syria after U.S. troops pulled back from the area.

March 5, 2020: The presidents of Russia and Turkey say they've reached agreement on a cease-fire in northwestern Syria, where escalating fighting had threatened to put their forces into direct conflict. The truce also stopped a Russian-backed government offensive on Idlib, the last rebel stronghold.

June 17, 2020: New sanctions known as the U.S. Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act, targeting those who lend support to Syrian military efforts in the war, go into effect.

Recommended Stories

  • 'Republic of Queues': 10 years on, Syria is a hungry nation

    The lines stretch for miles outside gas stations in Syrian cities, with an average wait of five hours to fill up a tank. On the streets in the capital of Damascus, beggars accost motorists and passers-by, pleading for food or money. As Syria marks the 10th anniversary Monday of the start of its uprising-turned-civil war, President Bashar Assad may still be in power, propped up by Russia and Iran.

  • Lost to mountain, Japanese internee's bones return home

    When Giichi Matsumura arrived at his final resting place in late December, the people who knew him best when he disappeared from a Japanese internment camp in 1945 already were there. Then an Inyo County sheriff's sergeant phoned and asked for a DNA sample to see if the unearthed bones belonged to her grandfather, the only Manzanar prisoner who died in the mountains.

  • 10 years of war: The Syrian farmer who lost his family

    Abdel Razzak al-Khatoun was a well-to-do farmer in Syria's rural Hama province.Now, ten years on from the start of the civil war, he is penniless, homeless, and living in a tent in northern Idlib.Far worse, Khatoun says he lost his 13 children and wife in the conflict. "After I went out following the revolution, I lost three children and I started moving from one village to another until I reached Saraqib. I lost another seven at the gas station. I’ve lost 13 children now and my wife Um Ayman."His oldest child was 27 and the youngest just 13-years-old. He says some were rebels opposed to President Bashar al-Assad’s government.Speaking to Reuters through tears Khatoun showed a video on his phone which he said showed the grisly execution of one of his sons.Reuters could not independently verify his account of the civil war, but it is not uncommon.Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed in the fighting that began with protests that quickly turned violent in 2011.Millions more, like Khatoun, have fled their homes for safer areas within Syria or as refugees abroad.The Assad government denies that it tortures captives. Moscow and Damascus also deny accusations of indiscriminate bombing of civilians, saying they only target radical militants.Assad has survived the insurgency and now holds sway over many parts of the country, helped by Russia’s military and Iran’s Shi’ite militias. He is set to maintain power after a presidential election later this year.As for Khatoun, now 84 years old, he lives with his surviving grandchildren and the wives of his dead sons."I am a farmer and people knew this in the North. I used to work with 1,800 acres and I used to be one of the leading farmers. I am a tough farmer. Now I am penniless. But I thank God for everything."

  • Today in History for March 14th

    Highlights of Today in History: Albert Einstein is born; Eli Whitney receives patent for cotton gin; First U.S. Astronaut lands in space on Russian rocket; Michael Caine and Quincy Jones are born. (March 14)

  • Review: The Grammy Awards reflect a year of solitude and protest

    Quarantine songs and Black Lives Matter anthems defined this year's music awards.

  • Myanmar coup: Military extends martial law after protests

    The military extends martial law across more of Yangon following the deadliest day of protests so far.

  • U.S. surpasses 100 million Covid vaccinations

    Currently, 2.2 million Americans are vaccinated each day. President Joe Biden promises that all adults will be eligible to receive the vaccine starting May 1.

  • Cell towers are popping up at U.S. schools. The long-term solution may be here to stay.

    School cell towers are popping up across the U.S. to provide broadband internet access to students in remote learning at home during the coronavirus pandemic

  • How to get furloughs right—and recover fast

    Crowd Favorite COO Jason Rosenbaum writes from experience after furloughing employees early in the Covid-19 pandemic.

  • McTominay left with title race regret as Man Utd close in on top-four finish

    Manchester United tightened their grip on a return to the Champions League next season with a 1-0 win over West Ham on Sunday, but midfielder Scott McTominay lamented letting Manchester City storm clear at the top of the Premier League.

  • Dua Lipa's fans are so proud of her 'growth' with those Grammys dance moves

    Dua Lipa performed a high-energy medley of 'Don't Start Now' and 'Levitating' at the 2021 Grammy Awards, and social media was here for it.

  • Oscar nominations Monday could belong to 'Mank' and Netflix

    Nominations to the 93rd Academy Awards on Monday will look — in more ways than one — unlike they ever have before. After a pandemic year that shuttered most movie theaters, none of the expected best-picture nominees will have hardly any box office to speak of. It will be an Oscars not just without blockbusters but with many movies that have hardly played on the big screen.

  • Viewpoint: France's President Macron doesn't get the impact of colonialism on Algeria

    The French president may not be able to repair relations with Algerians, argues writer Maher Mezahi.

  • Market Manipulation Chatter Rises as Digital Art Scene Explodes

    (Bloomberg) -- A digital artwork by Beeple set auction records Thursday when it sold at Christie’s for a mind-bending $69 million. Twitter Inc. co-founder Jack Dorsey is auctioning the non-fungible token for the first tweet ever, “just setting up my twttr,” with the highest bid coming in at $2.5 million, so far. LeBron James highlights are fetching six figures.If you were somehow unaware, digital assets are booming, with buyers paying up for so-called NFTs that give them exclusive ownership of electronic tchotchkes. Explanations for why, say, a GIF of a cat with a rainbow trail commands a king’s ransom aren’t hard to come by. The more prosaic theories say the price per pixel is surging as Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mint new millionaires every day and those newly rich digital natives look to spend in their adopted domain. And sure, it could be as simple as a good old mania around the latest shiny object that’s caught people’s attention.But there’s also a nefarious suggestion popping up on message boards, Twitter and blogs that attributes at least some of the rise in prices to wash trading. That’s when a trader or group of traders buy and sell the same asset to create the illusion of heightened demand.The claim is hardly new: Wash trading has been called “crypto’s open secret” and concerns about its prevalence have dogged the space for years. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a 2019 response to an application for a Bitcoin exchange traded fund cited “fraudulent and manipulative activity” in the market as grounds for rejection.In a world where identities are abstractions with 30 or so alphanumeric characters representing some hidden person’s digital wallet address, claiming wash trading is at once plausible and yet nearly impossible to prove. Except for the most brazen of acts where two accounts repeatedly trade back and forth with each other, identifying self dealing requires forensic accounting tricks like employing Benford’s law or analyzing trade size distributions by how they fit with established mathematical principles like Pareto-Levy.“Crypto exchanges today are not regulated as much as regular exchanges where wash trading is clearly prohibited by regulators,” said Matthieu Soule, head of BNP Paribas C.Lab Americas, the bank’s innovation workshop. “That means that today’s investors have to trust the platforms where they are transacting on to prohibit and monitor such wash trade practices.”For its part, Nifty Gateway, one of the largest NFT exchanges by volume, says that it keeps watch for questionable transactions on its system.“To date we haven’t seen any evidence of wash trading on our platform, and we do monitor sales for abnormal activity,” a spokesperson for Nifty Gateway wrote in an email. “The majority of our customers purchase Nifties with credit cards, which require them to provide some personally identifiable information, and limits the risk of wash trading.”Still there are signs that there’s some truth to the tale of the wash trading boogie man.In a clear-cut case, analysts at NonFungible.com identified a Blockchain Cuties character that two accounts traded back and forth with each other over the course of a day.More extensive research has been done by two groups of academics focusing on cryptocurrency exchanges. While neither looked specifically at NFT markets, they both believe their research is applicable and that the illicit transactions may be present there as well.Will Cong, an associate professor at Cornell University’s SC Johnson College of Business and one of the authors of a paper that claims to have detected abnormal trading patterns on unregulated cryptocurrency exchanges, said that he didn’t see a major difference between the incentives to wash trade in currency and NFT markets.“Fraud detection is hard,” said Cong. “Even if they are all non-fungible, they’re still anonymous and it would be hard to track down market manipulators.”In another study, two researchers from the Technical University of Berlin wrote that decentralized exchanges where many crypto assets and tokens trade are “prone to manipulative behavior.”“Every interaction happens on chain and they’re done with some account that is virtually cost free to create,” said Friedhelm Victor, an author of the Berlin paper. “It’s really easy to create multiple accounts and trade with yourself.”But Victor cautions that high transaction fees on the Ethereum blockchain make wash trading a losing proposition.“Right now it’s so expensive to execute a transaction, for the fungible tokens it’s probably not attractive to do this right now,” said Victor. “That might change in a bear market” or as upgrades to the Ethereum blockchain which will make it cheaper to transact roll out.Victor’s sentiment is echoed by Tom Robinson, chief scientist and co-founder of Elliptic, a blockchain data tracker.“Wash trading of NFTs is unlikely because trades are taking place on transparent, public blockchains for everyone to examine,” said Robinson. “In addition, transaction fees on blockchains such as Ethereum are very high, making such activity prohibitively expensive.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Afghanistan reverses ban on girls over 12 singing in public

    The Afghan government has abandoned a ban on girls aged 12 and over singing at official ceremonies and in schools, after a backlash on social media and diplomatic pressure from Britain. After officials in Kabul issued the ban last week, Afghan women and girls took to social media to post videos where they sang their favourite songs in protest at the draconian measures. The British government also raised the case with Afghan authorities, as a number of the schools that would have been affected are funded by UK aid. And in response, on Saturday night, the Kabul education directorate issued a statement which said the ban would be reversed as it “does not reflect the positions or policies of the Ministry.” Afghan officials have claimed the ban was applied only to girls in error, as it was meant to forbid both boys and girls from singing due to the risk of spreading coronavirus at public events. But womens’ rights activists have rejected this, and say the policy was an attempt by the Taliban to subtly impose its ultra-conservative values on Afghanistan. “This is Talibanization from inside the republic,” Sima Samar, an activist, told the Associated Press. There was also no mention of the pandemic in the original version of the ban seen by local reporters. It merely stated: “The education department of Kabul city, all government, private sector and literacy centers are seriously advised not to let female students . . . above 12 years of age participate and sing in any type of events or general programs.” The singing row came as the UN security council called for the "full, equal and meaningful participation of women" in Afghanistan's ongoing peace process. "The members of the security council recognized that a sustainable peace can be achieved only through a comprehensive and inclusive Afghan-led, Afghan-owned peace process that aims at a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire," the council said in a statement. The council "condemned in the strongest terms the alarming number of attacks deliberately targeting civilians in Afghanistan." Without naming any particular group, the council said its members "also expressed their deep concerns about the threat posed by terrorism to Afghanistan and the region."

  • Mass school abduction foiled in Nigeria

    Security forces have foiled an attempt to kidnap hundreds of schoolboys in northwestern Nigeria, a state official said on Sunday, days after dozens of students were seized in the latest mass abduction.

  • 16 of the wildest outfits celebrities wore at the 2021 Grammys

    Many celebrities took fashion risks at the 2021 Grammy Awards. Stars donned sheer fabric, daring silhouettes, and head-to-toe sparkles at the event.

  • Woman arrested at bank in Galveston for refusing to wear a mask

    A woman in Galveston, Texas was arrested at a bank on Thursday for refusing to wear a mask — one day after Gov. Greg Abbott lifted the statewide mandate which was imposed eight months ago to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. “Removing statewide mandates does not end personal responsibility,” said Abbott earlier this month. 65-year-old Terry Wright entered a Bank of America and refused to wear a face covering.

  • ITV forced to edit Oprah Winfrey's interview with Harry and Meghan after including 'misleading' headlines

    ITV has been forced to edit part of Oprah Winfrey's interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after it was revealed that it included misleading and distorted headlines which portrayed British press coverage of the couple as racist. Headlines that were flashed on the screen during the controversial interview with the US chat show host were manipulated to back up the couple's assertion that they were the victims of bigoted coverage. Associated Newspapers, the publisher of The Mail on Sunday, Daily Mail and MailOnline, complained to Viacom CBS – the US TV giant which aired last week's two-hour programme – about “the deliberate distortion and doctoring of newspaper headlines”. It also demanded that ITV remove the “misleading and inaccurate headlines” from the programme, which remains available on its ITV Hub catch-up service, according to MailOnline. The interview was watched by 11.1 million viewers in the UK and 17.1 million in the US. In a complaint to CBS, Liz Hartley, editorial legal director at Associated Newspapers, said: “Many of the headlines have been either taken out of context or deliberately edited and displayed as supporting evidence for the programme's claim that the Duchess of Sussex was subjected to racist coverage by the British press.” She added: "This editing was not made apparent to viewers and, as a result, this section of the programme is both seriously inaccurate and misleading". The programme showed a headline from The Daily Telegraph that read: 'The real problem with Meghan Markle: she just doesn't speak our language.' However, the second line of the headline, which was not shown, made clear the article was not mocking the Duchess’s ethnicity, but her habit of using “hippie corporate management speak”. Another example, from January 2018, involved a story in The Mail on Sunday which revealed how the girlfriend of the then Ukip leader Henry Bolton had made racist remarks about Meghan. Producers chose not to show the newspaper's headline about the 'Vile Racist Attack' but instead used a small part of a MailOnline headline which quoted one of the woman's vile messages – but omitted the rest of the headline. An ITV spokesman said it would remove three manipulated Daily Mail, MailOnline and Mail on Sunday headlines, plus a headline wrongly attributed to the Guardian. However, the out-of-context Daily Telegraph headline will remain. Conservative MP Giles Watling, a member of the Commons Media Select Committee, said: “Any future broadcasts of this interview should come with a health warning for viewers. “People need to know that what they are watching is not necessarily the truth and, in the use of newspaper headlines, a complete distortion of the facts.” Ms Winfrey's company, Harpo Productions, said: “We stand by the broadcast in its entirety”. CBS did not respond to MailOnline’s request for comment.

  • Kim Clijsters withdraws from Miami Open, Andy Murray expected to get a wild card in

    Kim Clijsters is out of the Miami Open, but Andy Murray may be in.