Warsaw admits Ukraine invited Poland to defence forum and apologises

Jacek Sasin, Minister of State Assets of Poland, has officially apologised for his previous false statement that Ukraine allegedly did not invite Polish companies to the Defence Industries Forum in the city of Kyiv.

Source: Sasin on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Sasin remarked that when he told Radio ZET in an interview about Ukraine not inviting Poland to the defence forum, he "did not have accurate information".

"After the conversation with the President of Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa [largest defence company in Poland – ed.], I was informed that PGZ received the invitation…In view of the above, I am correcting my statement. I apologise for the misunderstanding," Sasin added.

W związku z moją dzisiejszą wypowiedzią w @RadioZET_NEWS przepraszam za powstałe nieporozumienie. https://t.co/XhiJBmjO5q pic.twitter.com/X4aRLVf2NN — Jacek Sasin (@SasinJacek) October 2, 2023

The PGZ concern also commented on the situation, stressing the "constant and close bilateral cooperation" with Ukraine and recalling mainly the agreement about the maintenance of the Leopard 2A4 tanks the Western countries supplied Ukraine’s Armed Forces with.

Beata Perkowska confirmed in a comment for Ukrinform that the concern had received a letter of invitation to the Defence Technologies Forum from Ukraine, but was unable to participate due to "other circumstances", and it all happened "upon coordination with the Ukrainian side".

Vasyl Zvarych, Ukrainian ambassador in Poland, told the Polish media that Poland was one of the first countries to be invited to the event.

Background: The Defence Industries Forum was held in Kyiv last Friday, 29 September. At the event, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced, among other things, the creation of the Defence Industries Alliance.

Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, announced a "new era" of the Ukrainian defence industry after the meeting.

