Warsaw demands withdrawal, not "suspension" of Ukraine's appeal to WTO

Poland demands that Ukraine withdraw its claim to the World Trade Organization (WTO) regarding the import of Ukrainian grain, and "not put it on pause."

Source: Robert Telus, the Minister of Agriculture of Poland; Ukrinform news agency

"We don't know what it means to suspend consideration of the complaint. We demand that the complaint is withdrawn, as it is groundless and absurd," Telus said.

He added that the Ukrainian government cannot file a complaint against Poland for its intention to help its farmers.

"This is very absurd. And our appeal to the Ukrainian side is as follows: if we want to improve the conditions of our relations, this complaint should simply be withdrawn, without any talks about suspension," the minister stressed.

According to Telus, Poland does not have confirmation from the WTO about suspended consideration of the complaint and asks the Ukrainian side what this means.

Note:

On 5 October, Ukraine "put on pause" the consideration of a complaint against Poland, Hungary and Slovakia to the World Trade Organization.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!