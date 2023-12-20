Warsaw Housing Authority honors good renter

Dec. 19—GOSHEN — On Tuesday, the Warsaw Housing Authority honored a "good renter."

Franklin Turner is the winner of the annual Grand Prize Good Housekeeping Award award for Goshen.

"I feel great," Turner said about winning the award, at his apartment.

WHA participates in the Housing Choice Voucher Program, a federal program for assisting very low-income families, the elderly, and the disabled to afford decent, safe, and sanitary housing in the private market, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's website.

"Since housing assistance is provided on behalf of the family or individual, participants are able to find their own housing, including single-family homes, townhouses and apartments," the website stated.

Turner is a participant in the program, in which Vicki Haines, program manager for North Central Indiana Housing, said applicants apply and are put on a wait list. The program is based in Warsaw but includes Goshen and a certain distance beyond city limits.

"Once they're approved and on board, they are given a voucher and a certain dollar amount they can spend on housing and utilities," Haines said. "The client pays 30% of income and utilities, and Warsaw Housing Authority pays the rest."

Each year, the inspector, Tom Bulger, determines during his inspection if the tenant had kept the unit clean and reported any needed repairs to the landlord during the year, a news release stated. Families earning this status receive a Good Housekeeping award and the landlord is notified.

"Each December the WHA draws a name for a Grand Prize Winner from Warsaw and Goshen," the release added. "As families receive an award throughout the year, their name is placed in one of the jars for a Grand Prize winner."

"The award demonstrates that the family is a good renter. Some families work to earn this award annually. Approximately half of our families received a Good Housekeeping Award this year."

The Warsaw Grand Prize winner for this year is Judith Harris, and the runners-up for Goshen and Warsaw, respectively, are Olga Mikhailenko and Wanda Olsen.

WHA is seeking more landlords to participate in the voucher program. They can be reached at 574-269-7641, #1030.