Warsaw man arrested for sex abuse charge in Lee County after missing juvenile found

A juvenile missing since May was found with a Warsaw man wanted on a sex abuse charge in Lee County on Wednesday, police officials say.

The juvenile was reportedly found with 20-year-old Nicholas Foster.

The Hancock County Sheriff's Office assisted the Quincy Police Department and U.S. Marshal's Service in locating the juvenile, who had been missing from Quincy, Illinois, since May 22.

According to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, deputies assisted in interviewing persons alleged to have had knowledge of the juvenile's whereabouts and assisted in the search of multiple homes.

The juvenile was located and reunited with their guardians.

During the investigation, police learned that the juvenile had associated and been staying with Foster.

Investigators also learned that Foster was wanted in Lee County for a third-degree sex abuse charge (a class C felony).

Foster was taken to the Hancock County Jail, pending a court appearance.

In March, a 17-year-old reported to a school resource officer in Lee County that they had been sexually assaulted by Foster at a local motel, according to a criminal complaint.

Police interviewed Foster, who denied having sex with the 17-year-old and provided a DNA sample, which was sent to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation lab in Ankeny, the complaint states.

In May, the lab results were released to investigators and stated that DNA from evidence provided by the 17-year-old matched Foster's sample.

A warrant for Foster's arrest was issued on Aug. 12 and served to Foster on Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges could be filed, according to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office.

