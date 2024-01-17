Warsaw mayor: 'It's just helping people and making this a better place to live'

WARSAW − The new mayor of the Village of Warsaw said everyone cares for each other in the community and it's one reason he's lived there for 45 years.

During a recent special meeting, Mayor Ron Davis announced his immediate retirement due to health issues. Davis was appointed to village council in 1992. His time included a stint as council president. He became mayor in 2007. Council gave Davis a proclamation for his service. Davis is also the pastor for Gospel Hill Ministry.

At the same meeting, council President Ed Kent was sworn in as the new mayor, while Renee Hardesty was selected to replace him on council. Jesse Fischer was elected council president.

"My only goal would be to continue to follow the example set forth by Ed Kent and Ron Davis," Fischer said on becoming council president. "Those two have shown great leadership by having a steady hand in carrying out the business of the Village of Warsaw. We serve the residents and it is our duty to continue to make Warsaw a great place to live and work."

Former Mayor Ron Davis of Warsaw with a proclamation from the village for his years of public service. Davis recently stepped down as mayor at a special meeting and was replaced by Ed Kent, president of village council.

Kent said being mayor was never anything he thought of because of how entrenched Davis was in the position. Kent said they started talking about the transfer in the middle of December. He knows he has big shoes to fill.

"We're going to miss Ron. He really looked to help the people and make things in the community better," Kent said. "Ron did just an outstanding job, which he does in everything he does in his life."

Kent, 66, started on village council in 1997 and and was council president about 14 years. He's retired after working 47 years in the soft drink business, first with Coca-Cola and then Pepsi, in a variety of positions.

Kent was born in Walhonding and has lived in Warsaw since 1979. He said it was a great place to raise a family with River View Community Park just being down the road from his house a big part of that. One goal is to keep the park a central point for the community.

"My kids spent about 90% of their daytime down at the park. That was a big thing bringing up children in Warsaw. They were always down there playing baseball, swimming, picnicking, whatever kids do," Kent recalled. "I would like to keep the park in that position and whatever we can do to make that happen is a goal."

The biggest goal for Kent is to continue work on the Coshocton to Warsaw waterline expansion project. He hopes work will start this spring. Similar to the deal with West Lafayette, the city will provide water and water services to the village.

Kent said the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency has decreed the village has reached the end of the life on its well and system. Additionally, the EPA has encouraged regionalization of water services, which this project coincides with.

"That all kind of fell into place. Our funding has fallen in place and everything is looking good," Kent said.

He also wanted to give council members credit for making solid decisions that has Warsaw well poised for the future and his tenure as mayor. He said their values align in simply making Warsaw a great place to live and raise a family, which he's happy to be a larger part of now as mayor.

"It makes me feel good personally to see us making the community what is," Kent said on their collective work. "It gives you something to get up every morning for and go do. It's just helping people and making this a better place to live."

Leonard Hayhurst is a community content coordinator and general news reporter for the Coshocton Tribune with more than 15 years of local journalism experience and multiple awards from the Ohio Associated Press. He can be reached at 740-295-3417 or llhayhur@coshoctontribune.com. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) at @llhayhurst.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Ed Kent replaces Ron Davis as mayor of Warsaw