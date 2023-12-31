COSHOCTON − The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office reported engaging in a traffic stop shortly after midnight on New Year's Eve. The incident was at 12:40 a.m. Sunday on U.S. 36, near Ohio 60.

Authorities reported a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on a green Chevy S10 pickup truck heading east. The vehicle turned north on County 28 and didn't stop. It then failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection of County Road 28 and County Road 24 and continued north on Township Road 29 at a high rate of speed.

The truck then turned east on Township Road 26. It lost control while attempting to turn south on County Road 25 and went off the right side of the road to strike a guardrail.

The driver was identified as Gavin Kesterson, 18, of Warsaw. He was taken into custody and charged with fleeing and eluding, along with multiple traffic citations. The case is still under investigation.

Assisting were Coshocton County Emergency Services and Prince's Wrecker Service.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Warsaw teen involved in chase with Coshocton Sheriff's Office