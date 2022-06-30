Warsaw woman charged with rape

COSHOCTON — The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office has arrested and charged a Warsaw woman with rape following an eight-month investigation.

The special victims unit of the sheriff's office began looking into a case involving a juvenile on Oct. 6, 2021. Elizabeth R. Walser, 41, was taken into custody related to the investigation on Monday. She was charged with rape, a first-degree felony, on Wednesday.

Assisting with the case is the Coshocton County Prosecutors Office and Coshocton County Job and Family Services.

Walser is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. July 6 in Coshocton Municipal Court.

Her bond was set on Wednesday at $50,000 and she was not listed as an inmate of the Coshocton Justice Center on Thursday. Provision of the bond states Walser is to have no contact with anyone under the age of 18 except her daughter.

