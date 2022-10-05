Warsaw woman gets 4 years for vehicular homicide

COSHOCTON − A Warsaw woman was sentenced Wednesday in Coshocton County Common Pleas Court by Judge Robert Batchelor for causing the deaths of two people in a traffic crash last year.

Macy J. Wolford, 24, was indicted in February with four counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, second-degree felonies, and two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination, first-degree misdemeanors, from an incident on Oct. 2, 2021.

The indictment states while driving a 2019 silver Chevrolet, Wolford caused the deaths of Tiffani Maybury of Mount Vernon and Brent Kauffman of Utica. The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office said the head-on collision occurred in the 31000 block of U.S. 36 in New Castle Township.

As part of a plea deal, Wolford entered guilty pleas to two of the vehicular homicide charges in exchange for all other charges being dropped. The Coshocton County Prosecutor's Office agreed to take no position on sentencing, object to bond or oppose a pre-sentencing investigation.

Wolford received an indefinite term of 4 to 6 years in prison, with the minimum term mandatory, for each of the vehicular homicide charges, to be served concurrently. She also had her driver's license suspended for life and must serve 18 months to 3 years of post release control. Wolford was granted one day of credit for local incarceration.

Friends and family of the victims were present in the courtroom, but none chose to speak. Batchelor noted the pre-sentence investigation did include impact statements from Kauffman's son and a friend of Maybury's.

Attorney Jonathan Spaulding of Mansfield said actions have consequences and his client was prepared to accept those, while also understanding no amount of time in prison will be adequate for what happened. However, he asked Batchelor to consider Wolford's lack of a criminal history, remorsefulness and the low likelihood she would offend again.

Wolford read from a prepared statement. She apologized for her actions and said she can't imagine what the loved ones of the victims are going through. There's not a day that goes by she doesn't think of the victims, she said.

"No amount of time will take away my guilt or justify what I did. I know everyone involved won't ever forgive me, nor do I expect to be forgiven nor will I ever forgive myself," Wolford said. "This is something I will carry with me for the rest of my life. I know that everything I've done and said or will ever do or say can't change what I've done. But, for what it is, I truly am deeply sorry."

Batchelor agreed with Spaulding on the points he made, but there was still much he had to consider in crafting a sentence.

"The court considers the loss here and the nature of the loss. It's the lives of two people. The letters I addressed reflects in part that loss, as much as can be expressed in words." Batchelor said. "The court also considers the need to protect the public from future crimes by others, to impose a sentence that would deter others from drinking and driving and put them in the same situation where lives are loss."

Batchelor also granted the Kauffman estate restitution of $8,444.12 for funeral costs and $3,375.81 for a gravestone.

Additionally, the Estate of Tiffany Maybury has filed a wrongful death civil suit against Wolford with any settlement from the case going to her two juvenile children and any other determined next of kin. Being sought is at least $25,000. A trial in the matter is set for Feb. 22, 2023.

