Warsaw woman indicted by grand jury for rape

COSHOCTON — A Warsaw woman has been indicted with rape of a juvenile by a Coshocton County Grand Jury.

Elizabeth R. Walser, 41, was indicted with three counts of rape, first-degree felonies, from incidents ranging from July 15, 2015, to July 15, 2018. The youth was between 8- and 11-years-old at the time.

The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office reported that its special victims unit began looking into the case on Oct. 6, 2021. Walser was taken into custody by authorities on June 27 and officially charged with rape on June 29.

Assisting with the case is the Coshocton County Prosecutors Office and Coshocton County Job and Family Services.

Walser is out of jail on a $50,000 bond. Provision of the bond states Walser is to have no contact with anyone under the age of 18 except her daughter.

• Diamond S. Smith, 30, of Coshocton was indicted with aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor, from an incident on June 28. The indictment said Smith entered an occupied structure and caused harm or attempted to cause harm to a person in the structure. Smith is out of jail on a $25,000 bond.

Spinks sentenced on sex crimes

Larry L. Spinks, 70, of Warsaw was sentenced July 29 in Coshocton County Common Pleas Court for gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony.

Spinks was originally indicted in September with two counts of rape, first-degree felonies, and one count of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony, from incidents taking place from July 2018 to April 2021. The victim was between the ages of 10 and 12 at the time.

In April, Spinks entered a guilty plea to the gross sexual imposition charge as part of a plea deal where the rapes charges were dropped.

Spinks was sentenced to 36 months in prison with five years of post release control. He must register as a Tier II sex offender for the rest of his life. He was granted eight days of jail credit for local incarceration.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Warsaw woman indicted by grand jury for rape