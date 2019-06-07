Warsaw's plastic palm tree 'dies' to mark climate threat

this Thursday, June 6, 2019, photo shows a plastic palm tree that is one of the artistic symbols of Warsaw, Poland. The popular tree’s leaves had turned gray and were drooping by the installation’s authors to mark U.N. World Environment Day on Wednesday, and to draw attention to the threat that civilization poses to the environment. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A giant plastic palm tree that has become an artistic symbol of Warsaw has "died" as part of a stunt to draw attention to climate change.

Residents were surprised to see this week that the popular tree's leaves had turned gray and were drooping, causing a buzz on social media.

The artists behind the tree, which was installed on a downtown traffic island in 2002, replaced the green leaves with gray ones.

The idea of this week's act was to put the focus on the threat that civilization poses to the environment, and smog in Warsaw.

The move marked U.N. World Environment Day on Wednesday. On Friday, many praised the idea of "killing" the tree as a way of warning against the effects of climate change.