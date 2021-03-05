Warship captains told the skipper of a COVID-stricken aircraft carrier he was 'doing what is right' just before the Navy fired him, emails show

Ryan Pickrell
·4 min read
Capt. Brett Crozier, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), gives remarks during an all-hands call
Capt. Brett Crozier, then the commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), gives remarks during an all-hands call in Dec. 2019. US Navy

  • The US Navy fired a carrier captain after he wrote a letter about a coronavirus outbreak that leaked.

  • After an investigation, the Navy stood by its decision to relieve Capt. Brett Crozier of his command.

  • Emails show that fellow warship captains believed Crozier was "doing the right thing."

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

Warship captains showed strong support for the commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, Capt. Brett Crozier, in emails sent just before the Navy fired him, Task & Purpose reported Friday.

A collection of 1,200 emails sent to and from Crozier's email between March 25, 2020 and April 2, 2020 that were obtained by Task & Purpose and reported by Jeff Schogol reveal that Crozier had not only the support of his crew when he was relieved of his command, but also the support of fellow skippers.

The Navy publicly acknowledged that there was a COVID-19 outbreak on the USS Theodore Roosevelt on March 24, 2020, revealing that three sailors had tested positive.

The number of coronavirus cases soared within a matter of days as the carrier was forced into port in Guam.

The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group transits in formation Jan. 25, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific.
The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group transits in formation Jan. 25, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anthony Rivera

On March 30, medical professionals aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt warned that sailors would die if they were not evacuated immediately. That same day, Crozier sent an urgent plea up the chain of command calling for the evacuation of the majority of the crew. "Sailors do not need to die," he wrote.

"If there is ever a time to ask for help it is now regardless of the impact on my career," Crozier wrote.

The letter, which was also sent to some Navy personnel outside Crozier's chain of command, leaked to The San Francisco Chronicle and published in full on March 31, and on April 2, acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly fired Crozier for "poor judgement." Modly resigned a week later after a series of missteps, which included speaking ill of the captain to his crew.

"I read your letter yesterday in the SF Chronicle," Capt. Matthew Paradise, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson, wrote in an email to Crozier on April 1.

"I thought it was awesome and a textbook example of speaking truth to power and taking care of your troops," he said.

Another email obtained by Task & Purpose was from Capt. Sean Bailey, then the commanding officer of the carrier USS George H.W. Bush.

"I know you are feeling an immense amount of heat and outside pressure from everything that is going on right now, but wanted to let you know that the people who matter still support you," the captain wrote in an email sent on April 1.

"I admire your commitment to communicating candidly to leadership and I'm confident that the 'leak' to the SF Chronicle was someone else's misdirected motivation," Bailey said. "I know that you are doing what is right to take care of your Sailors and your ship. Let me know if I can help."

In a March 31 email to the captain, Cmdr. Patrick Eliason, then the skipper of the destroyer USS The Sullivans, thanked Crozier for "having the guts" to write the letter that ultimately derailed his career.

After he was relieved of his command, Crozier departed his ship, but he did so to the sound of his crew chanting his name. Modly was angered by videos of this send-off and flew to Guam afterwards to address the crew, a trip that would cost him job and taxpayers an estimated $243,000.

After a preliminary investigation, Navy leaders recommended late last April that Crozier be reinstated, but they changed their minds after a deeper investigation.

"Had I known then what I know today, I would not have made that recommendation to reinstate Capt. Crozier. Moreover, if Capt. Crozier were still command today, I would be relieving him," Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday said last June.

He argued that Crozier "fell well short of what we expect of those in command."

The Navy battled the outbreak aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt for months and did end up eventually evacuating the majority of the crew as more than one thousand sailors tested positive for COVID-19. A number of sailors were hospitalized by the virus, and one sailor died.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Ripping F-35 costs, House Armed Services chairman looks to ‘cut our losses’

    When Rep. Adam Smith thinks about the F-35, he thinks about “failure on a massive freaking scale."

  • US Army’s extended-range guided rocket sees successful 80-kilometer test shot

    After the Army's extended-range Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System experienced an anomaly during its first flight test late last year, the service and Lockheed Martin saw a successful test on March 4.

  • Saudi-led coalition says it downed six Houthi drones fired at Khamis Mushait

    The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthi group in Yemen said it intercepted six explosive drones fired towards the kingdom on Friday, with the Houthis claiming to have launched attacks into southern Saudi Arabia since dawn. Parts of the destroyed drones fell and injured a 10-year-old boy and also a man who was driving near the Saudi city of Khamis Mushait, Saudi civil defence said. The Iran-aligned Houthis have stepped up cross-border drone and missile attacks on Saudi cities recently, mostly targeting the southern part of the country.

  • US military’s defenses struck down 4 incoming rockets during Iraqi base attack

    The military’s ‘C-RAM’ counter-rocket system is used to protect bases from shorter-range artillery attacks

  • Sniper sought, no experience needed: Russian riot police launch recruitment ad blitz

    Russia's feared riot police have launched an online recruitment advertising blitz in the weeks since nationwide protests erupted over the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Police forcefully dispersed tens of thousands of people who took part in three protests across Russia that spanned January and early February, when Navalny returned to the country from Germany and was later jailed for 2-1/2 years. Since then, riot police have advertised hundreds of times for jobs on recruitment websites such as HH.ru, run by Headhunter Group, Avito and Superjob.ru.

  • 11 killed in army helicopter crash in eastern Turkey

    An army helicopter crashed in eastern Turkey on Thursday, killing 11 military personnel on board and injuring two others, the Defense Ministry said. The Cougar type helicopter crashed near the village of Cekmece, close to the town of Tatvan, in the predominantly Kurdish-populated Bitlis province. It was on its way to Tatvan from the nearby province of Bingol when authorities lost contact with it at 2:25 pm (1125 GMT), the ministry said.

  • Myanmar policemen cross border into India after refusing to carry out orders set by new military junta

    At least 19 Myanmar police officers have crossed the border into India in the latest sign of growing dissent within the security forces and civil service officials who are opposed to the military coup. The first reported case of police fleeing the country came as one of the country’s top diplomats resigned from his post at the United Nations after being promoted to the role of ambassador by the junta. Tin Maung Naing, the deputy envoy, refused to take over from Kyaw Moe Tun, the current ambassador, who was fired last week by the generals after he urged countries at the 193-member UN General Assembly to use “any means necessary” to reverse the coup that ousted the nation’s elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi. In Washington, Myanmar’s embassy also signalled a break with the military regime on Thursday, issuing a statement decrying the deaths of civilians protesting the coup and calling on authorities to “fully exercise [the] utmost restraint.” In Myanmar’s capital Naypyitaw last month, nine ministry of foreign affairs officials were arrested after they joined a Civil Disobedience Movement (CDM) which aims to prevent the military from being able to govern the country by organising nationwide strikes. Thousands have joined the CDM, which was initially started by the medical profession, but has now picked up bankers, civil servants and small pockets of police officers.

  • American Air 737 MAX declared emergency after engine shutdown, lands safely

    American Airlines Co said on Friday that a Boeing 737 MAX bound for New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport declared an emergency after the captain shut down one engine over a possible mechanical issue. The possible issue was related to an engine oil pressure or volume indicator and not the result of anything related to the MCAS system linked to two fatal 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019 that prompted the plane's 20-month grounding, it said. Boeing Co said it was aware of the American flight and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it will investigate.

  • 'I'll believe it when I see it' - Saudi Arabia doubts oil recovery and keeps taps tight

    This week's surprise decision by Saudi Arabia and other top oil producers to broadly stick with output cuts despite rising crude prices was influenced by events in an unexpected place - Italy. "Take a look at what is happening in Milan today," Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud told a news conference on Thursday after a meeting of OPEC and its allies. Restrictions on movement destroyed up to a fifth of oil demand last year and led OPEC and its allies - known as OPEC+ - to make record output cuts.

  • The US military is still working on how to keep the president's new helicopter from burning the White House lawn

    A test aircraft left scorch marks on the White House lawn a few years ago, and the military is still trying to figure out how to fix that.

  • Biden signals support to replace war power authority

    President Joe Biden on Friday signaled support to replace decades-old authorizations for the use of military force in the Middle East, a little more than a week after he relied on the authorizations to carry out a retaliatory airstrike against Iranian-backed militia in eastern Syria. The Biden administration announced its position after a bipartisan bill was introduced earlier this week that would repeal the 1991 and 2002 authorizations for the wars in Iraq that presidents from both parties have relied on for legal justification to carry out strikes in the region. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden was committed to working with Congress to “ensure that the authorizations for the use of military force currently on the books are replaced with a narrow and specific framework that will ensure we can protect Americans from terrorist threats while ending the forever wars.”

  • Duke helicopter pilot may have shut off wrong engine before fatal crash, NTSB says

    A malfunction of the first engine likely sent “unexpected and confusing” indications to the pilot.

  • Exam finds multiple cracks in part of United jet's engine

    Microscopic examination supports early suspicions that wear and tear caused a fan blade to snap inside one engine of a United Airlines plane that made an emergency landing shortly after takeoff last month in Denver, federal safety investigators said Friday. The National Transportation Safety Board said the blade found “multiple fatigue fracture origins” on the inside surface of the hollow fan blade. The broken blade on the Pratt & Whitney engine had been used on 2,979 flights since its last inspection in 2016, the NTSB said.

  • Minnesota court rules 3rd-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin should be reinstated

    The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Friday ruled that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin should face a third-degree murder charge in the killing of George Floyd that had previously been dropped by a trial judge, the Star Tribune reports. Why it matters: Chauvin is currently facing charges for second-degree murder and manslaughter. The decision reverses the previous ruling and sends the case back to Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill, meaning that Chauvin's trial scheduled to begin next week could be delayed.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: "The district court has discretion to consider any additional arguments Chauvin might raise in opposition to the state's motion," the Appeals Court said, per the Tribune."But the district court's decision must be consistent with this opinion."Context: Last October, Cahill ruled that the third-degree charge was being dropped because Chauvin's actions did not put others in danger.Flashback: Chauvin knelt on George Floyd's neck for several minutes as he cried out, "I can't breathe," leading to Floyd's death.Go deeper: Minneapolis on edge ahead of Derek Chauvin trialMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • China, Russia playing 'greater-than-expected' roles in global pandemic response

    The world grapples with the expected tug-of-war between wealthy and poorer nations over vaccine supplies, paving the way for U.S. adversaries.

  • A California city gave some residents $500 per month. After a year, their unemployment rate had dropped, while the control group's rose.

    The group that didn't receive the stipends saw unemployment rise from 14% in February 2019 to 15% in February 2020.

  • Kremlin urges France and Germany to stop Ukraine conflict crossing 'dangerous line'

    The Kremlin on Thursday urged France and Germany to use their influence with the Ukrainian government to make sure that events in the part of eastern Ukraine controlled by Russian-backed rebels did not "cross a dangerous line". Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Moscow was seriously concerned by a rise in violence on the contact line between the rebels and Ukrainian government forces.

  • Observant flight attendant stops Frontier plane from departing Nashville with icy wing

    An observant flight attendant stopped a Frontier flight from departing Nashville with ice on its wing during last month's winter storm. The FAA is investigating.

  • NetJets Just Ordered 20 of Aerion’s $120 Million Supersonic Jets

    The owner of the world's largest fleet of business jets gave supersonic technology a big vote of confidence.

  • Norwegian cancellations spark Airbus jet order deficit

    The disappearance of billions of dollars' worth of orders from troubled budget carrier Norwegian Air has left Europe's Airbus with more cancellations than orders so far this year, company data showed on Friday. Norwegian last month obtained an Irish court's agreement to cancel all 88 aircraft on order from Airbus as it staves off collapse. It remains at loggerheads with Boeing over the status of a separate order for 97 U.S. passenger jets.