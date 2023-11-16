In wartime Russia, soaring prices bite as election looms

STORY: In grocery stores across Russia - prices have been soaring.

Families are having to cut back as they grapple with high inflation caused by the war in Ukraine...

and a myriad of sanctions imposed by the West.

Mother-of-two Darya Stepanova is among them.

"One of my kids is five, another one is newborn and I can see how much everything has become more expensive in the course of these five years. Pampers are two to three times more expensive now, baby food is now four times more expensive..."

She's trying to make ends meet on the 50,000 roubles – about $550 a month – that her husband earns.

The rouble has fallen against the U.S. dollar since the war began in February 2022, making the price of imported goods climb.

And all this comes ahead of the 2024 election...

where Vladimir Putin is expected to run again, in a move that would keep him in power until at least 2030.

Official statistics show that over 15 million Russians are living below the poverty line.

Russian economist Igor Lipits says the situation is even worse than what the Kremlin reports.

He estimates about 20 million people could be in or on the verge of poverty.

"The indirect indicator of the situation with the income is the level of high debt ratio that is always discussed again if you take statistics of the Bank of Russia. It's all seen there how many Russians have two or three loans, how many families spend not only 50% but around 80% of their monthly income. There are Russian regions where people have to give away 105% of their monthly income. 105. This is what real people's incomes are and how deep in poverty the Russian population lives. Russians are in deep trouble."

Some economists think the rouble could fall even further after the election.