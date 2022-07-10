Wartime sexual violence figures in Ukraine are mounting, UN report says

A woman holds her son (illustrative photo)

Read also: Five faces of Russian killers involved in the murder and rape of Ukraine’s Bucha

Pramila Patten, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict, said these figures are but “the tip of the iceberg,” and are far from reflecting the true scale of sexual violence that’s been spurred by the Russian invasion.

UN’s message said it’s difficult to verify instances of sexual violence during an ongoing conflict. The sentiment was echoed by Oleksandra Matviichuk, head of the human rights watchdog Center for Civil Liberties (CCL).

Read also: Mariupol human rights activist reveals mass violence against women in Russian-occupied territories

Victims of sexual violence often conceal the crime that took place in the first place, avoiding mentioning it to law enforcement and human rights organizations, Matviichuk said.

She added that while it’s clear there are a great many sexual violence incidents in Ukraine, it’s difficult to get an accurate estimate of their scale.

“In some districts, one detective is responsible for investigating around 200 such cases,” said Matviichuk.

Read also: What is known about scale of sexual violence committed by Russian troops in Ukraine

“With so many criminal cases, no legal system in the world could possibly cope with such a task. Meanwhile, the war is ongoing, and these crimes keep mounting.”

Matviichuk also noted that some Ukrainians can’t even report sexual crimes, as roughly 20% of Ukrainian territory remains under Russian occupation.