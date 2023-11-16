Wartime watchtower with gun turret on sale as seven-bed home for £500k

The tower comes with an incredible view. (SWNS)

A 70ft high wartime watchtower near Newcastle which was converted into a seven-storey home is up for sale for £500,000.

The iconic Grade II listed Tynemouth Watchtower was built in 1916 as a military lookout post.

The Tynemouth Watchtower as seen from above. (SWNS) (Right Move / Hive Estates / SWNS)

Gun turrets were added and the watchtower was called into action again in 1939 to protect the North East coast from a feared Nazi naval invasion.

Owned originally by the War Office, the 70ft tower is one of the tallest of its kind and was extensively used during World War Two.

The kitchen/dining room in the Tynemouth Watchtower. (SWNS) (Right Move / Hive Estates / SWNS)

An office room in the watchtower. (SWNS) (Right Move / Hive Estates / SWNS)

Michael Mortimer, managing director of Hive Estates, which is marketing the property, said: "The Tynemouth Watchtower isn't just a house; it tells an important narrative and is part of the North East’s history in two world wars."

After the war, the distinctive cream-coloured landmark was sold and converted into a family home which is now spread across seven floors.

The property boasts three bedrooms, a roof terrace with observatory, a kitchen, a bathroom and a backyard with parking.

the property comes complete with an observation room. (SWNS) (Right Move / Hive Estates / SWNS)

Each curved room measures 3m (9.10ft) by 4.79m (15.8ft) and commands panoramic views of the North East coast from every window.

On clear days it is even possible to glimpse the Scottish border on the Cheviot Hills, which lie 50 miles to the north.

The Tynemouth Watchtower is going on the market for the first time since it was last sold in 2000, with offers over £500,000.

Mortimer said: "It's not every day that you get to introduce such a unique and historical property to potential homeowners - we’re extremely excited to market this one.

He added: "For those looking to make a statement with their next property purchase, or simply seeking a home with character and history, the watch tower is an unmissable opportunity.”

A sitting room in the house. (SWNS) (Right Move / Hive Estates / SWNS)

The building was established as a command tower for The Tyne Turrets, two guns situated at Seaton Deleval and South Shields that were taken from battle cruisers, to defend the coast from the approaching German enemy.

It’s curved design was built primarily of reinforced steel and concrete, and retains a distinctive character amidst its robust design.

After the war, the tower was sold by the Ministry of Defence as a private residence in 1967.

stories tall. (SWNS) (Right Move / Hive Estates / SWNS)

