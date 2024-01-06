Warwick man in custody after armed bank robbery, high speed chase. What we know.

WARWICK – An armed robbery and high speed chase ended with a crash and a city man in custody Friday evening.

Roy Mangum, 38, of Warwick, was arrested and charged with 1st degree robbery; carrying a dangerous weapon when committing a crime of violence; possession of a firearm by persons convicted of crime of violence; and eluding an officer at high speed according to a news release from Warwick police. Other charges are still pending.

Suspect entered the Warwick bank brandishing a gun

According to police, Mangum allegedly entered a TD Bank location at 2625 West Shore Road wearing a face mask and glasses while brandishing a firearm and demanding money from the teller. He then jumped over the counter and took $5,000 out of the cash drawer and fled the scene in a black pickup truck, police said.

Warwick police responded at around 5:50 p.m. and spotted the suspect vehicle, according to the release. The truck, operating without registration plates, refused to stop for officers, the police said, and led them on a high speed pursuit north on Warwick Avenue, then onto Airport Road before the truck hit a Honda minivan at the intersection of Airport Road and Post Road.

Mangum was taken into custody at the scene of the accident and was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. According to police, he still had the money in his possession at the time of the crash.

The driver of the minivan was taken to Rhode Island hospital with moderate injuries, police said, and the two juvenile passengers taken to Hasbro Children's with minor injuries.

Police seeking more information

Warwick police say they are seeking more information on the case. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact WPD at 401-468-4200. Anonymous tips can be submitted via the WARWICKPD app or text WARWICKPD to 847411.

