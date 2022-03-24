Warwick officer charged with felony assault on person older than 60

PROVIDENCE — A 28-year-old Warwick police officer has been charged with felony assault on a person older than 60 as part of an investigation that began on St. Patrick's Day, the police said.

Kyle Fitzsimmons, of Cranston, was charged Wednesday, said Providence police Det. Maj. David Lapatin.

Fitzsimmons punched the man outside Brass Monkey on Allens Avenue at about 11:30 p.m. on March 17, Lapatin said.

The charge is felony assault on a person older than 60 with bodily injury, said Lapatin.

Fitzsimmons was arraigned before Judge Christopher Smith in District Court, Providence. Smith gave him a no-contact order.

He was released on a promise to appear.

A Providence police report says officers at the scene of the assault saw swelling and blood above Dennis Clements' right eye and eyebrow and blood near his mouth.

Clements had been escorted out of the bar due to his behavior before the assault on him outside, says the report, adding that police were told that the assailant had jumped through an open window, assaulted Clements and then fled the area.

Warwick's police chief, Col. Bradford E. Connor confirmed that Fitzsimmons has been suspended without pay. Connor said he could comment further under the Law Enforcement Officers' Bill of Rights.

