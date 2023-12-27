Warwick police: Death of man found in drainage ditch not suspicious 'at this time'

Warwick police said Wednesday there is "nothing suspicious at this time" in the death of a man whose body was found in a drainage ditch on County Route 1 near Little Brooklyn Road on Tuesday.

Warwick police detectives are continuing to conduct interviews and putting together a timeline of the man's final hours, as well as a positive identification of the man.

Police said an autopsy was performed Wednesday by the Orange County Medical Examiner's office. The man's exact cause of death is undetermined, pending toxicology results.

Police say the body of a man was found in a drainage ditch on County Route 1 in Pine Island near Little Brooklyn Road, Dec. 26, 2023. Town of Warwick Police in a post on their Facebook page say the man appears to be in his mid 30s and may have worked in the area. Anyone with information can contact the Warwick Police Detective Unit at 845-986-5000.

Police also said there were no signs of trauma that would indicate that the man was struck by a vehicle.

It is believed that the man was last seen on Dec. 16.

Anyone with relevant information about the man's death is asked to call Warwick town police at 845-986-5000.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record and the Poughkeepsie Journal. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Police: No cause of death yet for man found in Warwick drainage ditch