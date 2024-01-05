Warwick police identify body found in ditch as Pine Island man

WARWICK - Town police have identified the man found dead in a drainage ditch last week as Sukhwinder Singh, 36, of Pine Island.

Police said they received a call about a body in a drainage ditch on Dec. 26. Officers responded and immediately determined that the man, now identified as Singh, was dead.

Following an investigation, detectives have determined that Singh fell into the drainage ditch some time on the evening of Dec. 16 and became stuck in the mud.

Police said the incident still appears to be accidental. However, the final cause of death is pending the toxicology results from an autopsy that was performed Dec. 27.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the Warwick police detective unit at 845-986-5000.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record and the Poughkeepsie Journal. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845.

