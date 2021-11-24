Warwick police officer with 6 years experience fatally shot a 49-year-old. How it unfolded

WARWICK — The police officer involved in a fatal shooting of man with a rifle at a condominium on Monday has been identified as six-year law enforcement veteran. The condo resident has also been identified.

A Warwick news release identified the patrolman as Officer Justice Martin. Frank Nappa Jr., 49 years old, was identified as the suicidal man who was armed with a rifle and who confronted police.

Warwick police said Nappa pointed the rifle at officers several times during the confrontation, advancing toward them and then disregarding their orders to drop the rifle.

Martin confronted Nappa at the Lockwood Condominiums late Monday night when police went to the West Shore Road complex to investigate reports of a man who was reportedly suicidal, according to Warwick’s police chief, Col. Brad Connor.

A state police crime-scene truck and several Warwick police cruisers were still at the scene Tuesday morning.

A caller had expressed concern about the safety of Nappa’s wife, 47-year-old, Alyssa Nappa, Connor says. Police, he said, learned that Nappa himself was armed with a loaded gun prior to their arrival at unit A115 in the complex at 3524 West Shore Rd.

Police secured the safety of Nappa’s wife and established a perimeter outside the unit.

Three times, Nappa came outside, holding a rifle and pointing it toward officers, Connor says.

The first two times, he says, the gunman retreated back into the unit. The third time, he moved toward the officers, ignoring their commands to drop the gun, according to Connor.

Police and Warwick firefighters immediately provided medical aid but Nappa was pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital at 11:31.

Under an established protocol, the officer-involved shooting is the focus of an investigation by members of the Attorney General’s Office, Rhode Island State Police and the Warwick Police Department. The probe continues.

Meanwhile, Martin has been placed on “a non-punitive administrative leave,” pending an administrative review, Connor says.

Martin is a former South Kingstown police officer who joined the Warwick force about 3½ years ago.

A field training officer, he is assigned to the patrol division’s second platoon.

Connor’s release says he has no further information to provide.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Warwick police Officer Justin Martin shot Frank Nappa Jr