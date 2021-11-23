Warwick police: Officer fatally shot man who pointed rifle at them during wellness check

A man was shot and killed by police in Warwick Monday night after he pointed a rifle at police officers, according to the Warwick Police Department.

The incident happened after police officers responded to the Lockwood Condominiums, 3524 West Shore Road, to check on the well-being of a "reportedly suicidal male," Warwick Police Chief Bradford E. Connor said in a press release.

The person who contacted police said they were concerned about the safety of a female occupant, because the male was suicidal and had been drinking, Connor said. Before arriving, the police officers also learned that the man was armed with a loaded firearm, according to Connor.

Explained: A multi-jurisdictional task force aims to stop gun violence in RI. Here is how it works.

Officers were able to safely get the woman out of the condominium, Connor said.

Then, with police officers setting up a perimeter around the condominium unit, they tried to contact the man, according to Connor.

The man twice came out of the condominium with a rifle and pointed it at the officers before going back inside, according to Connor.

When the man came out a third time, he moved towards the officers "while aiming the rifle in their direction and ignored repeated police commands to drop his weapon," Connor said in the release. "One officer discharged his firearm striking the suspect."

In Bristol: Three schools delay start after police emergency, man grazed by bullet

Warwick Fire Department personnel immediately provided medial aid and brought the man to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:31 p.m., Connor said.

The names of the man and the officers involved have not been released.

The incident is under investigation by the attorney general's office, the state police and the Warwick police.

jperry@providencejournal.com

(401) 277-7614

On Twitter: @jgregoryperry

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Man shot and killed by Warwick Police after pointing gun at officers