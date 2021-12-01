Warwick police officer, two others injured when cruiser crashes, hits house
A Warwick police cruiser heading to a call Tuesday collided with another car, went off the road and hit a house, according to the Warwick police.
The police officer and two occupants of the other vehicle were taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries, the police said in a press release.
The crash happened at about 3:21 p.m. in the area of Post Road and Green Street, as the police officer was driving to "a priority call," according to the police. The cruiser went off the road, striking a house at 2536 Post Road, the police said.
Jan. 6 Capitol riot: Providence man involved in Federal Hill standoff now charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
The house was damaged, and both vehicles were towed away, according to the police.
The Police Department's crash reconstruction team is investigating.
More: Warwick police officer with 6 years experience fatally shot a 49-year-old. How it unfolded
jperry@providencejournal.com
(401) 277-7614
On Twitter: @jgregoryperry
This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Warwick police cruiser crashes into house; officer, 2 others hurt