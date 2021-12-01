Warwick police officer, two others injured when cruiser crashes, hits house

A Warwick police cruiser heading to a call Tuesday collided with another car, went off the road and hit a house, according to the Warwick police.

The police officer and two occupants of the other vehicle were taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries, the police said in a press release.

The crash happened at about 3:21 p.m. in the area of Post Road and Green Street, as the police officer was driving to "a priority call," according to the police. The cruiser went off the road, striking a house at 2536 Post Road, the police said.

The house was damaged, and both vehicles were towed away, according to the police.

The Police Department's crash reconstruction team is investigating.

