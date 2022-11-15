Warwick police: Suspicious packages with 'racially charged' messages left on lawns

The Warwick police are investigating after "suspicious packages with racially charged messages" were left on the front lawns of multiple homes, the police said Tuesday morning.

The police responded to multiple calls overnight from residents in the Oakland Beach area who found the packages on their lawns, the police said in a Facebook post.

The police offered no further details and a call to the Police Department was not immediately returned.

Several commenters on Facebook, including Becky Harwood, reported receiving such packages.

In messages accompanying a photograph of the package, Harwood said, "I came out to find this package on my driveway...I looked around and they were at every house."

Harwood, who lives on Gordon Drive, "went for a ride around the neighborhood and they were on each side street. every which way I turned."

The photograph from Harwood and photos sent to The Journal from another Warwick resident show a plastic bag containing a folded paper with the drawing of a man's face in the center. "Defcon3" is printed across the top with "Kanye" below it. Under the drawing are the words "2024 on Jewish people."

Last month, rapper Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, was locked out of social media accounts and lost business partnerships after he shared anti-Semitic statements.

In a tweet, Ye said he would soon go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” an apparent reference to the U.S. military readiness condition scale known as DEFCON, USA Today reported.

The bags contain small pelletized objects. Harwood was worried, after seeing a comment on Facebook, that they were rat poison. However, she said the police told her they were wood pellets.

U.S. Rep. Jim Langevin tweeted a message with an image of one of the packages. He wrote, "This morning, my neighbors in Warwick woke up to find these disgusting fliers distributed throughout the area. Antisemitism has no place in our community, and those found responsible must be held accountable."

Peggy Shukur, interim regional director of the Anti-Defamation League in New England, issued the following statement: "The increasingly frequent tactic of blanketing communities with hateful, racist and antisemitic messages is intended to create fear and intimidation. Yet this cowardly display of hate can have the effect of uniting our communities to speak out against it."

"Since the beginning of 2022, ADL has tracked over 300 similar hateful propaganda drops nationwide, with various extremist and neo-Nazi groups claiming credit," Shukur said.

The Warwick police ask anyone with information to call them at 401-468-4200.

