TF Green lockdown lifted after police determine, 'no security threat'

WARWICK -- T.F. Green Airport was in lockdown in response to a threat received via telephone by Warwick police, Warwick's police chief, Brad Connor, said Friday morning.

A law enforcement response, which includes Warwick police, state police and airport police, has not found anything that confirms the threat but they continue to work at the airport, according to Connor.

Connor said he was unable to comment on the precise nature of the threat, but it is similar to other threats in the state in recent weeks.

Connor said the threatening call was received a little before 11 a.m. Friday.

Law enforcement has determined there is no credible security threat at R.I. https://t.co/0q0OvEW4OU International Airport.



RIAC has lifted the precautionary airport lockdown. Travelers are asked to check with their airlines regarding potential delays. — Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport (@IFlyRhodeIsland) September 1, 2023

Shortly after 12:30 p.m., the airport posted on social media, "Law enforcement has determined there is no credible security threat at R.I. http://T.F.Green International Airport."

They went on to say that the lockdown has been lifted.

