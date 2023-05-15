Warwick School Committee member has DUI charge dropped

WARWICK — When she emerged from a plea hearing in District Court on Monday, a longtime member of the Warwick School Committee no longer faced a charge of driving under the influence.

A prosecutor dismissed the charge against Karen A. Bachus, according to an online court record.

Meanwhile, Bachus pleaded no contest to a charge of simple assault, the record says. Judge James J. Caruolo filed the simple assault charge for one year, it says.

The court activity brought partial resolution to a situation that developed in February when Bachus was arrested.

Her driving near City Hall had prompted a telephone call to dispatchers around 10 p.m. on Feb. 18, according to the police report.

An officer, it says, caught up with the 2001 Dodge Ram on West Shore Road and saw the truck driving too far to the side of the road.

After her arrest, Bachus, 60, later posted an apology on Facebook, saying, in part, "I am extremely embarrassed by this incident. It does not reflect who I am or whom I strive to be every day."

