Warwick Township Volunteer Fire Department gets $10,000 state grant

TUSCARAWAS — The Warwick Township Volunteer Fire Department has received a $10,000 grant for miscellaneous purposes from the state.

The department was among 113 in 52 counties throughout the state sharing in a total of nearly $1.1 million in fire equipment grants.

The grant awards were announced Monday by Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of State Fire Marshal.

"These grants help ensure our smaller and rural fire districts are supported with new life-saving equipment,” said Ohio State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon. “This program supports Governor DeWine’s vision of strengthening the fire service by providing more resources for our volunteer fire departments.”

Allowable equipment within the grant includes protective clothing, self-contained breathing apparatus, communications, and other miscellaneous equipment. The fire departments were selected based on a variety of criteria, including the fire department’s annual budget, number of fire incidents, and the resident population served by the fire department. Eligible fire departments must serve a population of less than 25,000, be in compliance and have submitted incident fire reports for the designated year.

“We’re proud to support Ohio’s fire service with life-saving equipment through these grant dollars,” Governor DeWine said. “This funding is a huge benefit to the fire service, especially for our volunteers, allowing them to better protect the lives and property of the communities they serve.”

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: State awards $10,000 to Warwick Township Fire Department