Warwickshire residents block in fly-tippers caught in act

Police have detained suspected fly-tippers after a group of residents blocked in their vans, the Warwickshire force has confirmed.

Two vans dumped large piles of rubbish on Packington Estate's Maxstoke Lane near Meriden on Wednesday.

Warwickshire Police described it as "some of the worst fly-tipping we had seen in a long time".

Despite residents' actions, the force urged those who witnessed fly-tipping in progress to contact the authorities.

"Cleaning up the results of fly-tipping is the responsibility of the local council and members of the public who discover incidents of fly-tipping should report it to them directly," a Warwickshire Police spokesperson said.

Two men were detained and instructed to reload their vehicles with rubbish following the incident.

Once the vans were loaded, they were escorted from the scene and seized under the Environmental Act.

"Officers from the Warwickshire Rural Crime Team also attended the scene and have now taken on the investigation and prosecution case," police said.

