Warwickshire wildlife schemes to get £500k funding boost

Lost hedges, woodlands and ponds across Warwickshire are set to be brought back to life thanks to a £500,000 boost.

The money comes from the Network for Nature fund, set up by National Highways in partnership with the Wildlife Trusts

It will be used to improve wildlife habitats across the county.

One of the projects to benefit is the Dunsmore Living Landscape Partnership, working with landowners across Coventry, Rugby and Leamington Spa.

Work will include restoring and reinstating lost hedges, new woodland planting and wildflower grassland creation.

Derelict ponds will also be revitalised and other wetlands improved.

'Increase floral diversity'

"At a time when our wildlife is under so much threat from climate change and habitat loss, we are extremely pleased to receive this funding from National Highways," Lucy Hawker, Dunsmore Living Landscape scheme manager, said.

Ben Coleman, Specialist Habitat Ranger for Warwickshire Country Parks, added works at Ryton Pools Country Park would "increase floral diversity".

"This will provide opportunities for pollinators and insects in general, with associated benefits for wildlife further up the food chain," he said.

