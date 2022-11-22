Be Wary Of ABO Wind (ETR:AB9) And Its Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after investigating ABO Wind (ETR:AB9), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on ABO Wind is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = €34m ÷ (€335m - €95m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, ABO Wind has an ROCE of 14%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 4.6% generated by the Renewable Energy industry.

In the above chart we have measured ABO Wind's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For ABO Wind Tell Us?

In terms of ABO Wind's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 14% from 33% five years ago. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

On a side note, ABO Wind has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 28% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

The Key Takeaway

To conclude, we've found that ABO Wind is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Additionally, the stock's total return to shareholders over the last year has been flat, which isn't too surprising. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think ABO Wind has the makings of a multi-bagger.

One more thing: We've identified 2 warning signs with ABO Wind (at least 1 which is a bit concerning) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

While ABO Wind may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

