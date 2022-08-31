Be Wary Of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) And Its Returns On Capital

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for ACM Research:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.051 = US$42m ÷ (US$1.1b - US$253m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, ACM Research has an ROCE of 5.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Semiconductor industry average of 15%.






In the above chart we have measured ACM Research's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering ACM Research here for free.

So How Is ACM Research's ROCE Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at ACM Research, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 12% over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

On a related note, ACM Research has decreased its current liabilities to 24% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

Our Take On ACM Research's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for ACM Research. And long term investors must be optimistic going forward because the stock has returned a huge 243% to shareholders in the last three years. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

ACM Research does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

