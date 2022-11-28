Be Wary Of Adval Tech Holding (VTX:ADVN) And Its Returns On Capital

If you're looking at a mature business that's past the growth phase, what are some of the underlying trends that pop up? A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. Basically the company is earning less on its investments and it is also reducing its total assets. So after we looked into Adval Tech Holding (VTX:ADVN), the trends above didn't look too great.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Adval Tech Holding, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.038 = CHF4.9m ÷ (CHF164m - CHF35m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Adval Tech Holding has an ROCE of 3.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Machinery industry average of 16%.

In the above chart we have measured Adval Tech Holding's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Adval Tech Holding.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Adval Tech Holding Tell Us?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Adval Tech Holding. To be more specific, the ROCE was 8.7% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Adval Tech Holding to turn into a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line On Adval Tech Holding's ROCE

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last five years have experienced a 39% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for Adval Tech Holding that we think you should be aware of.

